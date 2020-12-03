Pillow Talk, a Professional Pillow Fighting Graphic Novel, For 2023

Stephanie Cooke and Mel Valentine have sold their YA graphic novel, Pillow Talk, to Lily Kessinger at HMH/Etch.

Publisher's Weekly describes the graphic novel as featuring "Grace Mendes aka Cinderhella, a fierce competitor in the Pillow Fight Federation (PFF), an underground pillow fight league that's part roller derby, part professional wrestling." Pillow Talk is scheduled for publication in 2023, and Cooke's agent for the deal was Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary.

Cooke is a Toronto based writer and editor, with her debut graphic novel, Oh My Gods, published by HMH Kids out next month, followed by ParaNorthern: And the Chaos Bunny A-hop-calypse in July 2021, with and a sequel to Oh My Gods following. Valentine is a Chicago-based cartoonist, and a long-standing comic convention exhibitor, you can see more of their work here.

Etch is a new imprint in HMH's Books for Young Readers group, launched this time last year, and dedicated to" publishing graphic novels that exemplify the best in art and storytelling across genres and reflect the diversity of young readers". Te imprint will release around 15 books per year, including the recently announced The Worst Ronin. HMH – or Houghton Mifflin Harcourt – is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District and specialised in textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line

Maria Vicente is a senior literary agent at P.S. Literary, specializing in children's fiction and non-fiction projects for readers of all ages. Her publishing career began as an intern with Bree Ogden at D4EO Literary Agency, and she also interned at P.S. Literary before joining the agency as an associate agent. She also represented Ashley Robin Franklin and her YA graphic novel The Hills of Estrella Roja, when it was also picked up by Lily Kessinger for HMH publication in 2023.