The Worst Ronin – New Graphic Novel About Two Women Samurai Warriors

Maggie Tokuda-Hall has a BA in Studio Art from Scripps College, and an MFA in Writing from University of San Francisco. She is the author of the Parent's Choice Gold Medal-winning picture book, Also an Octopus, illustrated by Benji Davies, and the young adult novel The Mermaid, The Witch and The Sea. On The Worst Ronin, she says "Things this book has: monsters, dirtbags, pots for sale, battle, cell phones, murder, revenge, farts, ghosts, women with swords and naginatas. Things this book does not have: historical accuracy. Not every story by POC has to be a lesson plan."



Faith Schiffer is a designer and visual development artist for animation with BFA in Illustration from RISD. Since becoming a full-time artist in 2017, she has worked with including Disney TV, Cartoon Network and Warner Brothers. In addition to her usual work as a designer her art has been used on t-shirts, in gallery shows, as Kickstarter rewards, as visual development for upcoming shows and more. Faith is currently the lead background designer on Matt Groening's Disenchantment, the adult fantasy animated show for Netflix.

Etch is a new imprint in HMH's Books for Young Readers group, launched this time last year, and dedicated to" publishing graphic novels that exemplify the best in art and storytelling across genres and reflect the diversity of young readers". Te imprint will release around 15 books per year.