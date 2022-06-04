Savage Avengers #2 Preview: The Savage Avengers Lose?

It's only the second issue, but the Savage Avengers are already getting their butts kicked across the timeline in this preview of Savage Avengers #2. Will they be defeated so hard it knocks Conan right out of the Marvel Universe? Look, in wrestling, you gotta lose your last match before you leave the company. And how exactly are comics different than wrestling? Exactly. Not at all. Check out the preview below.

Savage Avengers #2

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Leinil Yu

THE HYBORIAN HUNT CONTINUES! Stranded in the distant past, Conan must enlist a team of Marvel's most savage super heroes if they hope to withstand the dangers of the Hyborian Age! But even if they can survive a barbaric new era filled with fearsome threats around every corner, the Savage Avengers still have to contend with the cybernetic soldier stalking Conan across the timestream…DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER! And if that isn't enough – what happens when an even deadlier enemy sets his sights on Conan? Plus…did we mention the dinosaur?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620290400211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620290400221 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 2 CAMUNCOLI TEASER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620290400231 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 2 FRISON VARIANT – $3.99 US

