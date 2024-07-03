Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: alex jones, mickey mouse, savage dragon

Savage Dragon Delivers Marvel's Judgment Day On Alex Jones (Spoilers)

Last month's Savage Dragon #270 by Erik Larsen ended with a scene of a new character casting fire and brimstone on a San Francisco.

The new issue out today, Savage Dragon #271, from Image Comics, confirms what that cliffhanger suggested, that Erik Larsen was doing a take on the recent Marvel Comics Avengers, X-Men and Eternals event showrun by Kieron Gillen, Judgment Day.

And the Savage Dragon version used similar language.

But unlike the Marvel Comics version, Savage Dragon just skips straight past the subtext. Erik Larsen, you see, is not a coward.

So Savage Dragon tears off the mask.

Dusty Cooch, is the Image Comics version of Alex Jones, currently bankrupt, with court orders to pay one-and-a-half billion dollars against him. And in Savage Dragon, spending that money on a judgmental supersuit. Though it's not just Dusty Cooch being judgmental in this issue. The Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse is still committing sexual assault against Maxine Dragon, But she finds someone new defending her.

Looks like Minnie Mouse also has a place in the Image Comics universe as well now.

Of course, this is Savage Dragon, so there are other questions to answer.

