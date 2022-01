Savage Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spidey Hungy!

We have to admit, Spider-Man has looked better in this preview of Savage Spider-Man #1, launching Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Savage Spider-Man #1

by Joe Kelly & Gerardo Sandoval, cover by Nick Bradshaw

SPIDER-MAN LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! Peter Parker finds himself at the middle of the biggest, most wide-ranging adventure he's ever had and out of the gate it has turned him into a SAVAGE BEAST! Forget everything you know about Spider-Man. All rules and regulations are out the door and Peter Parker may never be the same!

Varants:

