Savage Spider-Man #4 Preview: What Cometh Before a Fall?

Spider-Man is pretty confident he'll be able to stop Zemo's plot in this preview of Savage Spider-Man #4. Maybe a little overconfident? Check out the preview below.

Savage Spider-Man #4

by Joe Kelly & Gerardo Sandoval, cover by Nick Bradshaw

The Immaculatum have turned Peter into a monster and unleashed him upon society. This Savage Spider-Man has done horrific things and the man inside may be lost forever. Even if he isn't, will he be able to face himself after all he's done?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620301700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620301700421 – SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN 4 YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.