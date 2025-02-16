Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Deborah Zemke, Robin Newman

Sawyer The Critter Lawyer, New Comics by Robin Newman & Deborah Zemke

Sawyer The Critter Lawyer, is a new comic book series by Robin Newman and Deborah Zemke, to be published in October.

Sawyer the Critter Lawyer: Trial And Error by Robin Newman and Deborah Zemke, who previously partnered in the Wilcox & Griswold mystery series and Who's Writing This Story?!, is the first early graphic chapter book in their new Sawyer the Critter Lawyer series, about an ant seeking justice in the animal world. Marissa Moss at Creston Books has bought world rights to Trial And Error and publication is slated for October 2025. Robin Newman and Deborah Zemke were represented by their agent, Liza Fleissig, at Liza Royce Associates.

"Sawyer the ant is the hero of the day in case after case, each one introducing a legal concept in a fun way. Can a snail beat a speeding ticket? With the right lawyer, justice will be done! Author Robin Newman was a lawyer before she started writing children's books, and she brings the two experiences together in this humorous series about justice in the animal world. She has partnered before with Deborah Zemke in the award-winning Wilcox & Griswold Mysteries books. Now the two are back with another fun series, full of humor and groan-worthy puns."

Robin Newman was a practising attorney and legal editor and now writes children's books in New York. Deborah Zemke has worked for Penguin/Dial Books, Creston Books, Blue Apple Books, Ranger Rick magazine, Dutton Children's Books, Grosset & Dunlap, Handprint Books, Houghton Mifflin, Andrews McMeel, Scholastic/Children's Press, Sterling Publishing, and Workman Publishing and lives in Columbia, Missouri.

Creston Books states that it "fills the void left behind by the major New York publishers who no longer put out a broad range of quality picture books. The golden age of picture books, when fine books were edited and published despite not being blockbusters, does not have to be over. Creston Books is author/illustrator driven, with talented, award-winning creators given more editorial freedom and control than in a typical New York house."

