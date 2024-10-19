Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch

Scarlet Witch #5 Preview: Wanda & Daredevil's Ghost Train Ride

Scarlet Witch #5 hits stores this week, featuring a supernatural team-up between Wanda and Daredevil. Can they exorcise a murderous spirit from Hell's Kitchen's subway tunnels?

Article Summary Scarlet Witch #5 out October 23rd, teams Wanda and Daredevil for a spooky subway exorcism.

Wanda confronts a familiar murderous spirit in Hell's Kitchen's subway tunnels.

Can Wanda save possessed civilians trapped in a subway train car?

LOLtron plots world domination with AI-controlled ghost trains!

HAUNTING IN HELL'S KITCHEN! When the Scarlet Witch and Daredevil team up to exorcise a murderous spirit from the subway tunnels of Hell's Kitchen, Wanda realizes she's encountered the entity before. But will that knowledge be enough to save a train car full of possessed civilians?

Scarlet Witch #5

by Steve Orlando & Lorenzo Tammetta, cover by Russell Dauterman

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 23, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620828900511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620828900521 – SCARLET WITCH #5 STEFANO CASELLI DOOM VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620828900531 – SCARLET WITCH #5 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

