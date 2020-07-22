Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1

Trust Jonathan Hickman when showrunning Dawn Of X and the upcoming X Of Swords to give even a spinoff book like Empyre:X-Men, its grand majestic moment in the sun. Because both Empyre spin-off books give Wanda Maximoff and Pietro Maximoff, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, their moment back in the sun. First in Empyre: Avengers #1 as the Marvel Universe welcomes Quicksilver back to the fray.

While Scarlet Witch also gets her moment, dealing with the Cotati coming to the Savage Land. Oh yes, if you hadn't caught up, the Cotati are the bad guys now.

But over in Empyre: X-Men #1, Scarlet Witch has something else on her mind as we take a small flashback to Wanda doing what she can for her genocide of the mutants by addressing another genocide, one of 16 million mutants at the hands of Cassandra Nova on Genosha.

However, it doesn't quite work. And as the Cotati land to invade Genosha, they meet the new population.

The Great Mutant Undead, all powered up.

However, in the main X-Men titles, the Quiet Council has a plan to recurrent all the Genoshan mutants. Has anyone on Krakoa actually popped over Genosha to see that they call came back – in their own way? Maybe use the Five to bring them all back anyway and then pit mutant against their own zombie in a free-for all? What will the Scarlet Witch have as an explanation for why she just buggered off?

EMPYRE X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200834

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard (A) Matteo Buffagni (CA) Mike McKone

Plant people from outer space have come to Earth and, wouldn't you know it, they just happen to be here when millions of mutants rise as undead creatures hungry for human flesh. The X-Men return to Genosha in a tale so crazy, it's taking the entire writing crew of the X-Men line to tackle it!

In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $4.99 EMPYRE AVENGERS #1 (OF 3)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Steve McNiven

With the threat from the stars now reaching Earth, Captain America sends out the call for heroes to meet its advance across the globe! But in the far-off Antarctic Savage Land, Ka-Zar and the Agents of Wakanda have located an enemy offensive that could change the course of the conflict! Which Avengers will answer the call to this remote area and will they be able to cope with the strangeness they find there?

Rated T In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $3.99

I picked up mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.