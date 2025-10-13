Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Grafix, Hikaru in the Light, manga, Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, Saphie the One-Eyed Cat, scholastic

Scholastic Announces November Manga Releases

Scholastic announced three manga in their November lineup: Hikaru in the Light, Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, and Saphie the One-Eyed Cat.

Did you know Scholastic also publishes manga titles? We didn't, and they just announced their November lineup of releases: The second volume of Hikaru in the Light Vol. 2 by Mai Matsuda (On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; Ages 8 to 12) and Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Vol. 2 by Yoshino Koyoka (On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; Ages 8 to 12) would make perfect gifts for the holiday season, not to mention the second volume of Saphie the One-Eyed Cat by JOHO (On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; all ages) for all those cat-lovers in your life!

Hikaru in the Light Vol. 2

By Mai Matsuda

The competition is underway as best friends compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become pop stars in volume 2 of this funny, feel-good manga series, perfect for fans of K-On!, The Tryout, and The Baby-sitters Club.

Hikaru and her best friend, Ran, have made it past auditions… and now the real tests begin: dance tests, vocal tests, nerve-racking rankings, and devastating eliminations, all to see who has the star potential to make it through to the next round. The competition is growing fierce, and with so much talent in the room, Hikaru will need to dig deep to let her voice shine.

On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; Ages 8 to 12

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms Vol. 2

By Yoshino Koyoka

The action continues in volume 2! An ordinary middle-school student's life takes a thrilling turn when he encounters a powerful mechanical being in this exciting new manga series for fans of My Hero Academia and Spy x Family.

Kita-Kagami City is a pretty normal town… except that some people have gotten their hands on Mecha-Ude: powerful, sentient, mechanical beings that attach themselves to their human hosts and have awesome capabilities. When middle-school kid Hikaru accidentally activates Alma, a robotic arm Mecha-Ude that has no memory of its past, they form an unlikely bond. But where did Alma come from? And why are shadowy secret organizations suddenly chasing Hikaru, stopping at nothing to steal Alma? Together, Hikaru and Alma must uncover the truth behind the Mecha-Ude's identity and prevent it from ending up in the wrong hands.

On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; Ages 8 to 12

Saphie the One-Eyed Cat Vol. 2

By JOHO

The hilarious hit Webtoon is now a graphic novel! In Volume Two, join Saphie and her fellow house cats as they zoom, scratch, and nap their way through life. It's purr-fect for fans of Pusheen!

What exactly does a one-eyed cat do all day? Well, there's running, knocking things over, scratching things you're not supposed to, terrorizing your brothers, messing with your owner, stealing food, and generally causing mayhem left, right, and center! Saphie the One-Eyed Cat Volume 2 features more delightful adventures with our favorite feisty feline and her family.

On sale November 4, 2025; Graphix; all ages

