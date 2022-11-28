Scholastic Buys Rights to More City of Dragons for Six Figures

Jaimal Yogis and Vivian Truong's next two City Of Dragons middle-grade graphic novels, The Journey East and Underworld to follow the first and second, are planned for 2024 and 2025. "As dangers mount, Grace, Nate, and friends go on the offensive and wake the other Dragon Kings, but as they fly to wake the eastern king, miscommunication leads to disaster—as they deal with death, grief, and healing." David Saylor, vice president and creative director at Scholastic Book Group has bought the City of Dragons: The Journey East and City of Dragons: Underworld graphic novels for Scholastic/Graphix in a six-figure deal.

Jaimal Yogis is the author of Saltwater Buddha, The Fear Project, All Our Waves Are Water, and children's book series Mop Rides the Waves of Life and Mop Rides the Waves of Change. Vivian Truong is a comic artist who has created artwork for Riot Games, miHoYo, Rebellion, and more. including the Punches and Plants webcomic series for League of Legends.

The first book, City Of Dragons: The Awakening Storm was published in September 2021, and officially named one of the Best Graphic Novels of 2021 for Children by the American Library Association. The second book was drawn a week-and-a-half ago and is waiting for colouring, scheduling and publication. Jaimal Yogis and Vivian Truong's agent Mark Gottlieb at Trident Media Group sold world rights. And is enjoying all the commission!

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.