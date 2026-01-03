Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Penguin Random House, School Bus Graveyard, Webtoon

School Bus Graveyard by Red Gets a Penguin Random House Graphic Novel

School Bus Graveyard by Red, the YA horror Webtoon comic with more than 250 million views that ran from 2021 to 2025, is coming to print as a graphic novel series.

"Discover the pulse-pounding high school thriller, School Bus Graveyard! Volume 1 collects episodes 1–32 of the hit WEBTOON series along with additional character art from the author – a must-have for 13+ fans of Five Nights at Freddy's and Stranger Things. High school is a nightmare. Literally. Ashlyn likes being a loner. She always has. But when a field trip to an old house takes a supernatural turn, she's forced to team up with her classmates to face a sinister grinning phantom that's invisible to everyone but them. Thankfully, it can't hurt them. All it does is wait. Watching. Smiling. Until midnight, that is, when the skies turn red and the world shifts into a waking nightmare. Here, the monster is deadly. And it's not alone. To survive, they'll have to work together to uncover the secret of the curse. But with the odds stacked against them, how long can they last?"

Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic has bought world rights to the series, Jordan Blanco will also edit and the first volume's publication is scheduled for summer 2026. Tina McIntyre at Webtoon Entertainment acted as agent for Red for the sale. There will also be a Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day edition…

"Group projects are a total nightmare. High school was hard enough before Ashlyn was cursed on a field trip. Now, every night, she must lead a rag-tag group of classmates as they survive murderous phantoms. The hit thriller from WEBTOON is coming to print for the first time! Get a special first look with never-before-published illustrations, character art, and bonus materials." Red is a young, US-based graphic novel creator, whose first big hit and primary focus is School Bus Graveyard. She is most active on her Instagram and posts School Bus Graveyard content on her TikTok account.

