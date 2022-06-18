Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #116 Preview: Scooby vs. The X-Men?

Scooby-Doo and his friends take on Cyclops in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You? #116. Check out the preview below.

SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU? #116

DC Comics

0422DC139

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Randy Elliott (CA) Derek Fridolfs

Velma is off to the optometrist to get a new pair of glasses, and her appointment is being haunted by a giant cyclops crashing through the office! While Velma struggles to believe her eyes, the rest of Mystery Inc. sets its sights on solving the mystery of this one-eyed monstrosity.

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $2.99

