SCOOP: Batman Vs Batman in #148 & #149 June 2024 DC Comics Solicits

DC Comics solicitations for June 2024 will be out in force in a few hours, but a few things are sneaking out such as Batman #148 and #149.

DC Comics solicitations for June 2024 will be out in force in a few hours, but a few things are sneaking out the back first, courtesy of Bleeding Cool. Such as the Batman #148 and #149 solicits, two issues in one month again. June brings Batman #148 and #149 ahead of Batman #150 in July… as Dark Prisons comes to both a finale and then an epilogue with Bruce Wayne Vs Zur-En-Arrh, or Batman Vs Batman. And a look at Detective Comics as that gets closer to Ram V's big finale in #1089 as well… #1086 just for now. More will drop later, but here's a first peek.

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

DETECTIVE COMICS #1086 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V., Alex Paknadel (A) Javier Fernandez (CA) Evan Cagle

An unexpected villain has made an appearance in Gotham, trailing chaos, destruction, and horror in their wake. Now, as chaos tears a bloody gash through the sinister order of the Orghams' Gotham, Batman is the city's only hope for salvation. But is the city too far gone for even the Dark Knight to save it? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

Say, does that third cover indicate The Joker in Detective Comics?

