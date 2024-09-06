Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Bobby Curnow, tmnt

SCOOP: IDW Publishing Hires Bobby Curnow As Its New Editor-In-Chief

Bleeding Cool learns through sources that IDW is to rehire Bobby Curnow as the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW Publishing, replacing Jamie S Rich.

Curnow previously worked at IDW from 2010-2022, editing TMNT and other popular titles.

He left IDW due to burnout but will now lead under CEO Davidi Jonas' vision for a stable, budget-conscious IDW.

Curnow was Editor-In-Chief at Magma Comix, known for attracting top talent before returning to IDW.

Bleeding Cool learns through sources that IDW is to rehire Bobby Curnow as the new Editor-In-Chief of IDW Publishing, replacing Jamie S Rich.

Bobby Curnow, who graduated from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Cinematography and Film/Video Production previously worked at IDW from 2010 to 2022, as an Associate Editor, then Editor in 2013, Group Editor on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles books, including Last Ronin, from 2017 to 2022. He also wrote comics such as TMNT, Battle Beasts, Godzilla Legends, Night of 1,000 Wolves, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures, Ward's Valley, My Little Pony: Friend Forever and TMNT Universe. He co-created the series Ghost Tree.

He is currently Editor-In-Chief of new publisher Magma Comix, with fellow former IDW editor Denton Tipton as Founder. Or, at least, I guess he was.

At the time, Bobby Curnow wrote "After exactly 12 years and 1k+ comics edited including 300+ TMNT, 200+ MLP, runs on Godzilla, Avengers, Batman, Usagi, along with 400+ pages of writing published and a couple Eisner noms… …I have quit IDW Publishing! This was a difficult decision but these last two years I've felt very burnt out, stuck in my position and just plain in need of a change. I'm going to spend some time creatively recharging and then work on some personal projects that I'm excited about. I'm very thankful for all the wonderful friends, fans and creators I've been able to meet over the years. I've worked on some great books with great people and know how lucky I am. I wish the best for IDW which is full of talented, fantastic folks. I know they are well placed to meet their goals for the coming years. I look forward to cheering them on!" Last year, when Bleeding Cool reported IDW were making 40% of staff redundant, he posted "Holy crap. I was just starting to make some measure of peace with IDW in my mind. This is terrible. Heart goes out to everyone affected. Any of y'all want to commiserate, or, like, a free lunch… I'm here."

Well, two years and change since he left, Bobby Curnow is back, and he's the new Editor-In-Chief. Why? The gossip is that IDW CEO Davidi Jonas wants a return to an older, safer IDW that is more likely to follow the planned budget and just get the job it done, over pains-in-the-arses like Jamie S Rich and Mark Doyle. That he is looking for a pre-Nachie Marsham IDW with no more spending money for bigger name talent… though given how Bobby Curnow has been attracting talent to Magma Comix, he might not get that..

