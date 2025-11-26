Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 2026, chris claremont

SCOOP: Two New Marvel Projects From Chris Claremont Next Year

SCOOP: Two New Marvel Projects From Chris Claremont Next Year

Article Summary Chris Claremont to launch two new Marvel projects in 2026, expected to excite X-Men fans worldwide.

X-Men legend remains an exclusive Marvel writer as the franchise expands into new movies and media.

Claremont shaped X-Men history, co-creating major characters like Wolverine, Rogue, and Mystique.

From Uncanny X-Men to novels and DC work, Claremont’s legacy transformed comics into global culture.

Yesterday saw Chris Claremont's 75th birthday. The man who made what the X-Men are today is still an exclusive Marvel Comics writer. Principally to keep him onside as the X-Men make their multimedia journey with more movies to come, but also so DC Comics don't get their filthy fingers all over him. Chris Claremont is happy to take the payments but has despaired about not having anything to write for the fees. Well, Bleeding Cool understands that may well change in 2026, for Chris Claremont's 76th year on the planet, that Marvel Comics will be publishing two new projects with his name on them. Given his interests and reputation, I would expect them to be both X-Men related, but you never know. I am certainly told that they should both make fans happy…

Chris Claremont was born on the 25th of November, 1950 in London, before his family emigrated to the US when he was three, escaping post-war hardship. A bright, politically minded student, Claremont graduated from Bard College with a degree in political theory before walking into Marvel Comics in 1974 as an editorial assistant to Roy Thomas. In 1975, with Uncanny X-Men on the verge of cancellation, then-editor-in-chief Thomas handed the book to the 24-year-old Claremont, with issue #94, following the revamp of Giant-Size X-Men. Partnering first with artist Dave Cockrum and then John Byrne from issue #108, Claremont launched the All-New, All-Different X-Men, including turning the obscure Canadian berserker Wolverine into comics' defining anti-hero, creating Kitty Pryde, Mystique, Rogue, Magik, Cannonball, Sunspot, Madelyne Pryor, Rachel Summers, Gambit and many more. Claremont wrote Uncanny X-Men for sixteen years, as well as New Mutants, Wolverine, X-Men and other spinoff projects, including The Dark Phoenix Saga, Days of Future Past, Mutant Massacre and Inferno as well as the X-Men graphic novel God Loves, Man Kills.

After a departure from Marvel in 1991 over creative differences, Claremont returned repeatedly for limited series such as X-Men Forever, wrote Batman and Superman for DC, created the creator-owned Sovereign Seven, and scripted novels, including the First Flight and Shadow Moon trilogies, co-authored with George Lucas. He also wrote the first Alien Vs Predator comic books, which would launch a franchise.

Inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2015 and honoured with the Inkpot Award, more than any other individual, he transformed a second-tier comic book series into a global cultural institution. I wonder what he's going to bring Marvel in 2026?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!