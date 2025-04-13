Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:

SCOOP: Zoe Tunnell Writes MMPR: Rita's Rewind Comic Book Adaptation

Zoe Tunnell Writes MMPR: Rita's Rewind comic for August, alongside MMPR/TMNT III and a facsimile of the VR Troopers/Power Rangers Flipbook.

Article Summary Zoe Tunnell adapts MMPR: Rita's Rewind video game into a thrilling new comic for Boom Studios, debuting this August.

Tunnell is known for Blade Maidens and Godzilla Valentine’s Day Special, showcasing her diverse writing talent.

Coming in August: MMPR/TMNT III, written by Ryan Parrot, featuring covers by top industry artists.

VR Troopers/Power Rangers Flipbook Facsimile Edition revives the classic 1995 series for modern audiences.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is a side-scrolling action beat 'em up video game developed and published by Digital Eclipse which follows the Power Rangers as they face off against a robotic reincarnation of their nemesis Rita Repulsa who has travelled back in time to team up with her past self. Released for PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Switch last December, it is now to be a comic book published by Boom Studios this August. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is a new Power Rangers comic book series written by Zoe Tunnell, with covers by Tango, Steve Gregson, and James Lawrence.

Zoe Tunnell is the co-creator and writer of the webcomic Blade Maidens, now published in print by Dark Horse Comics, as well as other comics such as the Godzilla Valentine's Day Special with IDW and Marvel Voices Pride. She formerly wrote criticism and essays for websites including WWAC, ComicsXF, Polygon, and The Beat.

More information will no doubt spill out this week, but we may have more to add to it all. We knew that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III or MMPR/TMNT III was coming, Bleeding Cool has learned the first issue will be written by Ryan Parrot and published in August 2025, with covers by Zonno, Dan Mora, Tula Lotay, James Stokoe, Declan Shalvey, Pauline Ganucheau, Mateus Santolouco, Kevin Eastman & Freddie Williams II with Jodi Nishijima planned for a second printing.

Boom will also be publishing the VR Troopers/Power Rangers Flipbook Facsimile Edition #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Tod Smith in August, reprinting the first of the four-issue series published by Marvel Comics thirty years ago in 1995. It's going to be quite a busy August for Boom Studios and Power Rangers…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!