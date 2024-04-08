Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: scott dunbier, sdcc

Scott Dunbier Announces He Is Setting Up A New Comics Publisher

Scott Dunbier announces he Is setting up a new comics publisher, details to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

Last week, Bleeding Cool broke the story that Scott Dunbier, Special Projects Editor at IDW, was leaving the publisher. And we did confirm he wasn't the new Batman editor.

Art dealer turned EIC of Wildstorm Studios before it was bought by DC Comics, he pioneered the Absolute oversized hardcover format at DC which has now become the industry norm. At IDW, Scott Dunbier pioneered another new format, the Artist's Edition, replicating original artwork on the page as close as possible to the original. Also now an industry norm, though publishers often choose to license their publishing of such to him. And now it's a new chapter, setting up his own comic book publisher. Scott Dunbier writes;

First, let me once again thank everyone for the incredible support I have received since announcing I would be leaving IDW Publishing after 16 years. It was a tough choice, in the past 29 years I have had two jobs, first at WildStorm Productions (later DC/WildStorm), and then at IDW. I do not make changes like this lightly. A couple of things I would like to say. Leaving IDW was my decision alone. I will always have a soft spot for the company that has been my home for so long. I will miss most of my former co-workers a great deal. The work they do is outstanding, and I care enormously for them. But it was time to go. As of today, I am excited for the future. I have decided to do something that may be a bit crazy, I will be starting my own publishing company. I will not yet speak directly about my publishing plans, or even divulge the name of my company. In the weeks to come I will be filing paperwork to create it and I will periodically update via social media. My goal is to announce my first books, assuming things go as planned, at San Diego Comic-Con in July. More soon. All the best, Scott Dunbier, Unemployed Editor

It's suddenly going to be a very interesting San Diego Comic-Con, is it not?

