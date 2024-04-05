Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW | Tagged: scott dunbier

Scott Dunbier On Batman… But Not On Batman

IDW Special Projects Editor and creator of the Artist's Editor volumes, Scott Dunbier, has his last day at IDW today.

IDW Special Projects Editor and creator of the Artist's Editor volumes, Scott Dunbier, has his last day at IDW today. When he gave his notice, he didn't realise he would be accompanying so many other people out of the door. Yesterday, he also had lunch with IDW founder Ted Adams, who was bought out some time ago, and currently runs the boutique publisher, Clover Press. "We have lunch every few months to catch up, and as odd fate would have it, it was the day before my final day at IDW. For those of you who don't know Ted, he is one of the founders of IDW, and the person solely responsible for me coming here. Ted is one of the two people most important to my career in comics (the other being Jim Lee). Ted believed in me, he gave me an incredible amount of freedom. He trusted me. If you are a fan of what I have done in these 16 years and five days, it is because Ted invited me to lunch in the summer of 2007 and offered me a job. Since this is the end of my tenure at IDW, it feels very appropriate to think back on my start, and to thank Ted for doing so much for me and my family. I look forward to our next irregular lunch and I want you to remember one thing—next time it's my turn to buy! Thanks, Ted, it's been a terrific run, and that's on you."

Yesterday he also posted about Batman… or rather the Batman Year One Artists Edition he has been putting together from the work of David Mazzuchelli. "So the unbound copy of this book arrived today. Tomorrow is my last day and I think I can probably approve it. But don't be too mad if I can't, okay? lol, kidding." He probably did.

But with Bleeding Cool reporting on the Batman editorial mess of late, and their search for a full-time replacement for Ben Abernathy, some people wondered if Scott Dunbier might to back to DC. Retailer Mike Wellman posted in reply to his initial announcement about leaving IDW asking "Na na nana nana nana! ?"

Scott Dunbier replies succinctly "nana nana no". So there you go. I hear DC may have believed they have sorted out the Batman stuff already now. Check back for Scott Dunbier's plans for what comes next on Monday…

