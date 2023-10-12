Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: NYCC, scott pilgrim, SP20

Scott Pilgrim Is Twenty Years Old- #SP20 Box Sets Announced at NYCC

Oni Press is announcing SP20, an anniversary initiative celebrating 20 years of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim comic book series.

Revealed at the first annual Lunar Distribution summit at New York Comic Con, Oni Press is announcing SP20, an anniversary initiative celebrating 20 years of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim comic book series, following the debut of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the upcoming Netflix anime series co-written and produced by O'Malley that will debut worldwide on November 17th. "It's been fun to return to Scott Pilgrim's world in a new animated series after so many years away. Thanks to all the fans, these books have stood the test of time and continue to find a new audience. For the 20th anniversary, I hope to give readers the best editions of Scott Pilgrim we've ever seen," said creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Spanning 2024, the centerpiece of SP20 is intended to be two ultra-premium box set collections – one in colour, the other in newly remastered black and white, in the original vision for the series. Featuring new designs by Eisner Award nominee Patrick Crotty and curated by O'Malley , both the Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set and Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary B&W Hardcover Box Set will come packaged in deluxe, clamshell collector's boxes loaded with new art and limited-edition bonus items that will soon be revealed. Both will be released in July 2024, in advance of San Diego Comic-Con.

Other upcoming SP20 initiatives across 2024 will include the first-ever Scott Pilgrim Print Portfolio – featuring a collection of classic and new images, personally selected by O'Malley – alongside limited-run merchandise, and more.

"Year after year, Scott Pilgrim's reach and influence only continues to grow, and the impact of Bryan Lee O'Malley's contributions to the craft of comics and global pop culture reverberate now more than ever," said Hunter Gorinson, President & Publisher of Oni Press. "As the entire Oni team readies itself to celebrate of 20 years of one of the 21st century's greatest and most enduring series, it's an immense privilege to work alongside Bryan as we prepare a slate of anniversary tributes that will give Scott Pilgrim's many millions of fans around the world much to look forward to in the months ahead."

"Scott's adventures endure because they're so relatable at that pivotal age into adulthood and independence when everything is about discovery and first loves," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief. "Repackaging the books in unforgettable, collectable worthy boxes for fans and showcasing the series's kinetic energy for a new generation of readers is a real privilege in publishing."

