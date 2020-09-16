Scott Snyder's Comic Book Thriller, Chain, With Ariela Kristantina

Scott Snyder is announcing his second title from his new creator-owned imprint Best Jackett Press. Chain is a new comic book thriller written by Snyder and drawn by Ariela Kristantina. Snyder is best known for his DC Comics work on Batman, Justice League, Metal and Death Metal, as well as creator-owned comics American Vampire, Wytches and Undiscovered Country. Kristantina is known for work on creator-owned comics such as InSEXTS, Deep State, Mata Hari and Fearscape, as well as Marvel comic book Wolverines.

The image seems to suggest a pyramid food chain as well as the shape of a Christmas tree. Something for December maybe? Superfan Promotions provided the following quotes for Chain.

"Best Jackett Press is all about making the most exciting comics we can and I'm thrilled to pair with rising-star Ariela Kristantina for CHAIN, an upcoming book that's different than anything I've tried. It's a whodunit at the end of the world. I've teased projects lined up with other artists as well — all of which are in production — but this is one that's benefiting directly from your incredible support on our Nocterra Kickstarter campaign. I feel lucky and grateful to be working with Ariela, and I encourage all of you to go seek out her work and follow her on social media — she's fantastic! So thank you again – we can't wait for you to see all that we have coming…" – Scott Snyder

"The best teaser images are the ones that speak to the story's themes, without revealing anything at all about the plot. Especially since CHAIN is a ways off, we wanted to create a teaser image that gets fans asking questions. Why are there handprints at the bottom of the image? What's happened to the animal world? And what, if anything, can humans do about it?" – Ariela Kristantina

This follows the Kickstarter-funded extended cut of the imprint's launch title, Nocterra by Snyder and Tony S Daniel, being published by Best Jackett Press through Image Comics. The Kickstarter for that project has just hit $200,000 and, as a result, the book will now also include a new prose Nocterra story by Snyder exclusively for this volume, as well as a free Nocterra print by Jorge Jimenez, and the book will now be upgraded with gilded edges.