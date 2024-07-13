Snyder Has Written His Introduction To A Justice League Omnibus

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: omnibus, scott snyder

Scott Snyder has confirmed an upcoming Omnibus edition for his Justice League run, and that he has already written an introduction to it.

Scott Snyder asked people to ask him things on Twitter/X. And people did. Showing him the cover to Absolute Batman "What is that?", stating that "We should have news in the next week or two" about the missing-in-action Arcbound with Tom Hardy. And, to the question, "Think you can convince DC to put out an omnibus of your Justice League run??", to which he answered "I just wrote the intro for it"

The Metals are already in Omnibus form. But might this include everything from Justice League #1-39, No Justice, and Drowned Earth? What about the Tynion/Williamson stuff with JL Dark and JL Odyssey that all ties in? It was basically one big thing, but that might be too much for one Omnibus. Here is what is likely to be included from the Big Books.

Justice League Book One

THEY ARE THE JUSTICE LEAGUE. Superman. Batman. Wonder Woman. Aquaman. The Flash. Cyborg. Green Lantern. Hawkgirl. Martian Manhunter. Nine heroes with powers as different as their personalities, but one thing in common: a dedication to defending the Earth. And they have never seen anything like this. They call it the Totality: the concentrated essence of the secret source of all things. When it crash-lands in the Nevada desert, everyone and everything that comes into contact with it comes out…changed. And power like that attracts the power-hungry. The mad, the merciless, the monstrous. Lex Luthor. The Joker. The Cheetah. Black Manta. Gorilla Grodd. Sinestro. THEY ARE THE LEGION OF DOOM. And unless someone stops them, they'll seize the Totality for themselves and use it to tear down the world as we know it… Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of Dark Nights: Metal and Justice League: No Justice, Scott Snyder's Justice League reunites the World's Greatest Heroes for an epic adventure! Together with artists Jorge Jimenez (Super Sons) and Francis Manapul (The Flash), visionary writer Scott Snyder takes the new League into uncharted territory– from the Source Wall at the edges of the cosmos to the bottom of the ocean to a miniaturized adventure inside of Superman's body. And through it all, Lex Luthor is quietly building a team of his own– the Legion of Doom! From Black Manta to Sinestro to the Joker, Lex has engineered an alliance between the Justice League's greatest enemies–but a new partnership with the monster known as the Batman Who Laughs could throw both the League and the Legion into untold chaos! This first deluxe hardcover collects Justice League #1-13, Justice League/Aquaman: Drowned Earth #1, and Aquaman/Justice League: Drowned Earth #1.

Justice League Book Two

Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of Dark Nights: Metal and Justice League: No Justice, Scott Snyder's Justice League reunites the World's Greatest Heroes for an epic adventure! The events of the Dark Nights: Metal and Justice League: No Justice have transformed the DC Universe in ways both wonderful and terrifying. Critically acclaimed author Scott Snyder continues his epic run with the World's Greatest Super Heroes. Martian Manhunter, John Stewart and Hawkgirl avoided "Drowned Earth" with a detour to Thanagar-Prime: J'onn looks to tap into the ancient Martian mental database, Green Lantern struggles while practicing his new UV powers, and Kendra searches for answers about her connection to the Totality. This second deluxe hardcover collects Justice League #14-28.

Justice League Book Three

The Justice Doom War starts here! And it may change the Justice League in ways the DC Universe will never recover from. The Legion of Doom's master plan is finally coming to light, and they plan to take the Justice League out of their way. With the new apex predator version of Lex Luthor leading hoards of villains across the cosmos, he's ready to spark a war between the Legion of Doom and the Justice League that spans space, time and the Multiverse itself. Can the Justice League find the Totality before the Legion of Doom get its villainous hands on the cosmic weapon? What will our heroes find in these other timelines? Find out this and more in Justice League by Scott Snyder Deluxe Edition Book Three collecting Justice League #26-39!

Justice League: No Justice

The creative team of Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, James Tynion IV and Francis Manapul unleash new super-teams in Justice League: No Justice. The events of Dark Nights: Metal have transformed the universe in ways both wonderful and terrifying…and unleashed four ancient entities with the power to destroy it all. Mystery. Wonder. Wisdom. Entropy. These four forces govern all of existence, and now the godlike beings who embody them have awakened. All life is in jeopardy, and the only chance the superheroes of Earth have to stop the unthinkable lies in new alliances…the likes of which have never been seen before! Superman, Starfire and Martian Manhunter search for the secrets of the cosmos in Team Mystery! Batman, Beast Boy and Deathstroke battle chaos itself as Team Entropy! Wonder Woman, Zatanna and Etrigan the Demon unlock bizarre alien technologies with Team Wonder! And the Flash, Cyborg and Harley Quinn learn the astonishing truths of Team Wisdom! Can these amazing new Justice Leagues stick together to stop universal annihilation? Some heroes will not live long enough to find out… Collects issues #1-4 and stories from DC Nation #0.