Scott Snyder Says Death Metal Is About Not Erasing Your Mistakes

Scott Snyder has been talking to James Tynion IV and Marie Javins about Death Metal at the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse event. Javins asked him to be careful about spoilers, but half way through his monologue he decided to throw that the wind and talk about what Death Metal is, how it is going to conclude – and why.

I hope it's clear to people watching that it's a labour of love, that if we're going to talk Death Metal for a minute, it really is a story that's been in the works a long time and what it's meant to say to

you is everything matters. That was always the post-it on a computer-kind of slogan for it and ultimately what it's saying is that the heroes all get together in this terrible moment where they keep losing and they they feel like the faith of the people of the world and all the different Earths is waning in them. And they have an opportunity essentially through Wonder Woman to take this Crisis energy and rebuild the world in a way that would kind of erase their mistakes. And what you learn in issue four, I know, "no spoilers" but I'm just spoiling because, why not right?

What you learn in issue four when they do revisit these Crises and they see Superboy Prime and they see Darkseid and they see the Anti-Monitor, is that what villains do is try and kind of erase our history. Or make a certain moment more important than the last and draw you in and say the things that you don't want to think about or the stories that you don't want to address or the things you've done you don't want to address. "You know you don't have to, we'll start over don't worry". What Wonder Woman really comes to realize in Superman and Batman going through this battle and seeing these kind of horrible future Crises where the villains have won and seeing what they might become, is that, at the end of the day, they have to kind of reckon with the whole history of the DCU.

That every story they've been through has happened and the only way forward is to not only accept that but have that as their arsenal to fight with. And what that means is that on the other side of that battle, when you say I'm not going to take the power to erase my enemies, erase what I don't want you to look at, and start over in a brand new way that makes me comfortable. Instead what I'm going to do is say everything happened, everything's true and what I need to do going forward is accept all of that. And that to me is a love letter to all of DC Comics, what it says is all of these great stories that you've grown up with whether you love them or hate them, they all matter, they're all real they're all part of this one epic generational story and at the end what we do is we say all of it was material. All of it was consequential and now whatever DC is going to be going forward. both narratively within the story and the characters, and as a company, you know because there have been a lot of changes as well, we're excited for that and we welcome it with open arms. And we hope that it's going to be even better than what it was before and you can only move forward with that kind of faith if you're a comic fan and you look up to superheroes. And so it is personal, as crazy as it is with Greg drawing Jarro0 psychic starfish being thrown by Jonah Hex at an alternate version of Batman … it's the height of lunacy and yet, at the core, both the original Metal and this one even more so are deeply about why we think comics matter and what they can show us about who we want to be going forward as a comics community but also as I think about my kids, what I want to teach my kids.