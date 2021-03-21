Scout Comics Launches Claire And The Dragons For $2 in June Solicits

Scout Comics has a number of launches in their June 2021 solicitations and solicits. Tales Told In Techni-Horror is their sci-fi/horror anthology by Kiyam Taghan and Christian DiBari, Chaos Agent is a mad crazy sci-fi series by Deniz Camp and Filya Bratukhin. And Perhapanauts get a second series with a Second Chances from Todd DeZago and Craig Rousseau.

But Claire And The Dragon #1 by Wander Antunes may be a standout for Scout Comics, if only that they are charging $1.99 for it. Don't see that a lot these days… and it will work as a teaser for the graphic novel that follows. While White Ash Season 2 is even cheaper for Free Comic Book Day in August.

FCBD 2021 WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #0

SCOUT COMICS

APR210038

(W) Charlie Stickney (A/CA) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. And the biggest of those secrets is that elves and dwarves live hidden among the town's population.

Join us as we journey back to White Ash, ahead of the season 2 launch. Alex, fresh off finding out he comes from a family of dwarves plans a secret romantic rendezvous in the woods with Lillian the elf… or not so secret as their meeting is witnessed by a young couple with dire results.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

CLAIRE AND THE DRAGONS #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

APR211903

(W) Wander Antunes (A) Wander Antunes

Scoot Imprint: The villagers talk about the crazy old hermit, Lontar, who lives in the caves. They say he stands guard against dragons that will never come, creatures that exist only in his mind. Young Claire is the only one who believes him and has befriended the old outcast. She doesn't realize that he has been training her to fight, and telling her the ancient stories for a very special reason. Lontar wants Claire to take his place and save the ungrateful people who mock them both. Soon their laughter will be replaced with cries for help, and one brave girl, armed with only her fighting staff, will be the villagers' last hope. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $1.99

TALES TOLD IN TECHNI-COLOR HORROR #1 (OF 4) CVR A

SCOUT COMICS

APR211900

(W) Kiyam Taghan (A/CA) Christian DiBari

Black Caravan Imprint: Tales Told In Techni-Horror is a biennial horror series that blends the best in horror sub genres (body shock to grindhouse and more). Each issue contains five short stories from the dark minds that brought you Provenance of Madness. Includesa mini pinup gallery of horrors.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TALES TOLD IN TECHNI-COLOR HORROR #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY DIBARI U

SCOUT COMICS

APR211901

CHAOS AGENT #1 (OF 4) CVR A BRATUKHIN

SCOUT COMICS

APR211889

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Filya Bratukhin

Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $4.99

CHAOS AGENT #1 (OF 4) 10 COPY WES CRAIG UNLOCKED CVR B

SCOUT COMICS

APR211890

PERHAPANAUTS SECOND CHANCES #1

SCOUT COMICS

APR211895

(W) Todd DeZago (A) Craig Rousseau

Black Caravan imprint: Bigfoot! El Chupacabra! The Mothman! Ghosts! The world may be growing smaller every day, but there are dark and terrible things still out there in the woods, shadowy corners full of mystery and dread. Who else are you going to send out to investigate? The Perhapanauts! Our intrepid Heroes travel back in time to investigate one of the most incredible events in paranormal history – Only to find that The Flatwoods Monster is much more than anyone imagined! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PERHAPANAUTS SECOND CHANCES #1 10 COPY ROUSSEAU UNLOCKED CVR

SCOUT COMICS

APR211896

BLACK COTTON #3 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211885

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini

The Cotton family wars against itself after Zion goes to see Elizabeth in the hospital. Also, a business crisis arises that may present an even bigger and more deadly problem that the "Officer Involved" shooting and the public backlash from it.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK FRIDAY #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211886

(W) Jon Clark (A/CA) Travis Williamson

Black Caravan Imprint: The demons are tearing their way through Star-Mart devouring everything in their path. Storeclerk Javier, one of the last survivors, has a new plan to stop them, but how can anyone survive the day that puts them all in the black? The exciting conclusion is here!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BY THE HORNS #3 (OF 7) CVR A MUHR (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211887

(W) Markisan Naso (A/CA) Jason Muhr

After defeating the western wind mage, Elodie and Sajen have a new mission. But to track down the other sorcerers they'll need to put their trust in the floating eyeball named Evelyn to guide them across the continent. Plus, Sajen has his work cut out for him if he wants to prevent Elodie from killing their unicorn travel companions, Zoso and Rigby.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BY THE HORNS #3 (OF 7) 10 COPY MARK DOS SANTOS UNLOCKED CVR

SCOUT COMICS

APR211888

(W) Markisan Naso (A) Jason Muhr (CA) Mark Dos Santos

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of BY THE HORNS will unlock unlimited orders of Cover B by Mark Dos Santos. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ELECTRIC BLACK #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

APR211891

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Rich Woodall

The Electric Black is a cursed antique shop, appearing in any time or space, soliciting customers it hungers to corrupt or devour. The mysterious Julius Black is the store's demonic proprietor and narrator. He, along with his psychopathic employees, regularly manipulates patrons for their own devious purposes. The poor souls that enter never leave without something. It's dark light will shine on macabre mysteries, grisly murders, and other frightful occurrences. Dare you step within its sinister halls?

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LONG LOST PRESTIGE MAGAZINE ED

SCOUT COMICS

APR211892

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Lisa Sterle (CA) Sweeney Boo

Cosmic Horror meets Ghost World in Long Lost, the haunting story of two estranged sisters who find themselves drawn back to their small southern hometown to unlock the disturbing mysteries that are hidden there, with all roads leading back to their enigmatic, secretive mother. Join Scout Comics in this new prestige edition of the first two issues of the critically acclaimed comic series, Long Lost. Featuring a new cover from Sweeney Boo.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $9.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #2 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211893

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Welcome back to the Midnight Western Theatre! Brace yourselves, for tonight's showcase is not for the faint of heart! Our hero, Ortensia Thomas, and her right hand man, Alexander Wortham, have journeyed into the middle of nowhere for reasons unknown. The only form of civilization for miles is a lonely and peculiar church, but all is not as it seems! Find out if this house of God be their salvation or their doom in this new thrilling installment!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MURDER HOBO BIG FLOPPY ED (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211894

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Jason Lynch

In the Lands of High Adventure, brave bands of heroes undertake dangerous quests in search of fame and fortune. The exploits of these fearless explorers, who dare delve into the deepest of dungeons, will be sung about by the bards for eons. This is not their story. No, this is a tale of what happens when well-intentioned groups of would-be adventurers recruit the wrong kind of "hero," the dreaded Murder Hobo. This oversized prestige Big Floppy edition collects Murder Hobo Broken, Beaten and Buggered and All Inn at The Dragon's Shaft.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $9.99

RABID WORLD #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211897

(W) Todd Cinani (A) Oleg Okunev

Deep in the underground bioweapons base, a team of scientists desperately try to discover the origin of the virus ravaging the world. The hoards of infected cannot be contained and the cities have fallen. Meanwhile, the crew of the Jibberish embark a harrowing sail south to escape the Chesapeake Bay.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAKE #4 CVR A FANTINI (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211898

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

Angel gets some new tech, but even better – a break! There's a new lead in her quest to track down Ashwyn and his goon squad, but will it pan out? As another murder, that appears to be connected to the case they're already working, lands at Angel and Jessamy's feet, Barnard summons Angel to his night club for a much needed night out.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAKE #4 10 COPY ALAN QUAH UNLOCKED CVR B (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR211899

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini (CA) Alan Quah

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of STAKE will unlock unlimited orders of Cover B by Alan Quah that connects with issue 3 Kael Ngu cover. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YASMEEN TP

SCOUT COMICS

APR211902

(W) Saif A. Ahmed (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Split between two periods in her life, this is the story of an Iraqi girl's struggles to survive slavery in ISIS terrorist regime in Mosul. Yasmeen was a happy 16-year-old when she was captured by ISIS invading army and is forced to find the courage within herself to endure slavery. Then, after surviving long two years in captivity, she is freed but has become a different person. Unable to connect to the things that she loved before, she must go through a different kind of struggle as she tries to adjust to the normal life with her family as refugees in a foreign country, America. Collects issues #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $19.99