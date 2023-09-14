Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Pablo Tunica, sea serpent's heir, skybound

Sea Serpent's Heir Book Three For This Time Next Year From Skybound

Sea Serpent's Heir Book Two: Black Wave has just come out, But what about Book Three? Skybound Comet officially announced the autumn 2024 release of Sea Serpent's Heir Book Three: Queen of Mercy, the third and final instalment of the graphic novel trilogy about growing up and changing your fate from creators Mairghread Scott (Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Sea Serpent's Heir Book Three concludes the fantasy Young Adult trilogy from Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and middle-grade (Ages 8-12) audiences.

"Pirates, assassins, and monsters of all kinds collide as Aella is given an impossible challenge – free the sea god Xir without causing any more death," said Mairghread Scott. "But can Aella really afford to show mercy when the world itself teeters on disaster? Or will her kind heart doom them all?"

"There are two sides to every conflict, and I've loved illustrating this story through the eyes of such a complex antihero," said Pablo Tunica. "Will you side with Aella?"

In the final chapter of the Sea Serpent's Heir Trilogy, the hunter becomes the hunted after Aella's aunt Kiana steals the power of Xir for themselves! Can Aella stop the person who taught her everything she knows about magic from destroying the world?

"We're so thrilled to bring Aella's story to its epic conclusion!" said Alex Antone, Editorial Director of Skybound Comet. "Queen of Mercy delivers a fitting end to this coming-of-age story and tugs on ALL the right heartstrings…and I will miss Aella dearly!"

Sea Serpent's Heir Book One: Pirate's Daughter and Sea Serpent's Heir Book Two: Black Wave are already on sale, with the latter out last week.

For Aella, life on Kinamen Isle is one of boredom. Spending her days fishing and minding her aunts, she dreams of life beyond the horizon. Everything changes, however, when she awakens an ancient evil within herself as it's revealed that she's the reincarnation of Xir, the serpent that almost destroyed the world. Worse yet, a fanatical religious organization has arrived on Kinamen Isle in search of Xir. As Aella is forced to fight for her life, she'll discover that her entire world is not what it seems. Her aunts know more than they let on and what exactly does the infamous Pirate Queen want with Aella? The high-fantasy, high-seas adventure continues! Aella begins to embrace her dark side as she sets sail with her mother's old crew to discover the secret of where she comes from…

