Sean Phillips & Ed Brubaker Take A Reckless Break For Night Fever

Sean Phillips just had a cracking show at Thought Bubble alongside his son Jacob Phillips (as we discovered with Scott Snyder, all sons who intend to enter comics alongside their father must be called Jake. It's the law).

With Ed Brubaker, they will be taking a break from their Reckless graphic novels for two new projects. The first is Night Fever, a new original graphic novel to be published in June 2023 from Image Comics, and a brief return to Criminal.

Night Fever is a pulse-pounding noir thriller featuring the Jekyll-and-Hyde story of a man facing the darkness inside himself. This riveting tour-of-the-night is a must-have for all Brubaker and Phillips readers. "Night Fever is a story that's been scratching at the back of my skull for a long time now and man, is this a weird one," said Brubaker. "Inspired partly by old Black Lizard noir novels and weird and sexy European comics from the 70s, this book is a dark trip into what being alive right now feels like, but hopefully a thrilling one for our readers, too. I know it's the best art of Sean's entire career, which feels almost unbelievable. But it's true." In Europe on a business trip, Jonathan Webb can't sleep. Instead, he finds himself wandering the night in a strange foreign city, with his new friend, the mysterious and violent Rainer as his guide. Rainer shows Jonathan the hidden world of the night, a world without rules or limits. But when the fun turns dangerous, Jonathan may find himself trapped in the dark… And the question is, what will he do to get home?

And the anthology Image 30th Anniversary #9 will contain a new Christmas story from ther series, Criminal.

Image Comics's 12-issue, show-stopping 30th anniversary anthology will drop another highly collectible installment this December in the upcoming Image! #9. Just in time to curl up and read by light of yule log, Image! #9 will feature a brand new Criminal story from crime noir masterminds Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips titled "Teeg's Christmas Carol," the highly anticipated return of Gerry Duggan and John McCrea's beloved Dead Eyes, as well as many more exciting tales. Cover art for this issue is by Phillips and will display a cigarette puffing, Santa-hat wearing Teeg. "I've been wanting to do a Christmas-themed Criminal story since we first started the book," said Brubaker. "So, Sean and I had a blast returning to that world for 'Teeg's Christmas Carol.' Twelve pages of bad dad Christmases and history lessons." "We're thrilled to bring you lots more of the unkillable comic Dead Eyes," said Duggan. "McCrea and Spicer show why they're one of the best teams in the business. Ring in the new year with us in Image! # 9, and a bunch of criminals. 2023 is going to be Dead Eyes' year." McCrea added: "Knock him down, he just gets back up—check out this KO of a Kristmas story, Gerry and my way of saying 'Welcome back to Dead Eyes, folks!'" Image! #9 also includes an all-new short by Bitter Root co-creator Chuck Brown and artist Steven Statz, "Familiar Fears," as well as the latest chapters of "The Blizzard" by Geoff Johns and Andrea Mutti, "Closer" by Kieron Gillen and Steve Lieber, "Red Stitches" by Brenden Fletcher and Erica Henderson, "Gehenna" by Patrick Kindlon and Maurizio Rosenzweig, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli, "Billy Dogma" by Dean Haspiel, and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by Skottie Young.