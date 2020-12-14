Secert Variant For Wolverine: Black White And Blood #2 This Wednesday

This Wednesday sees the release of Wolverine: Black, White And Blood #2, the second issue of a four-issue mini-series anthology of Wolverine stories in just black, white and… red. But Bleeding Cool has been informed that one of the covers is not like the others; one of the covers is not the same.

Somewhere between 1 in 7 and 1 in 10 of the covers has an unannounced difference. Here's the standard cover, below.

And here is the Marvel secret variant.

He's got his mask off! Marvel Comics has run a few unannounced secret variant covers with minor changes, just to intrigue and excite comics collectors; you never know where one is going to pop up next. Not unless you read Bleeding Cool, that is.

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #2 is published from Marvel Comics this Wednesday. Here's the solicitation.

