Secret Origins Revealed: WWE New Day Power of Positivity #1 Preview

Don't you dare be sour! Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will release first issue of The New Day's two-issue limited series on Wednesday, and you'd better stay positive, because you'll have to shell out eight bucks to get yourself a copy. But don't worry… this comic won't be over as quickly as Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar. You'll get lots of extra pages for your money. Check out a preview of WWE New Day Power of Positivity #1 below.

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR A BAYLISS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210948

MAY210949 – WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #1 (OF 2) CVR B RAHZZAH – $7.99

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A / CA) Daniel Bayliss

Who are The New Day?

Kofi. Xavier. Big E. Six-time. W.W.E. Tag. Team. Champions! The. Longest. Reign. In. W.W.E. History!

You know the matches. You know the catchphrases. You think you know The New Day… but now discover the origins and struggles of these three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized that they're stronger together than apart and seize their place in WWE history.

Writers Evan Narcisse (Rise of The Black Panther) and Austin Walker (Friends At The Table) (tag) team up with artist Daniel Bayliss (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) to reveal the untold story behind one of the greatest tag teams of all time!

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $7.99