Seeley, Lavina Launch Hexware at Image Comics in December

Ahead of the release of Image's full December solicitations, the publisher has revealed a new series launching that month. Hexware will be a six-issue mini-seriews by Tim Seeley and Zulema Scotto Lavina blending fantasy with science fiction, or, in the parlance of comic book elevator pitches, according to the press release, "Cyberpunk 2077 gets drenched in the supernatural and goes full-throttle Devil May Cry." The cyberpunk and magic in a dystopian future theme, or "the future, but it's bad," if you will, just so happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "criminals with a heart of gold," and "dragon men with insatiable lust." So you know this is going to be good!

From the press release:

Acclaimed creator Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival, Nightwing, Superman vs. Lobo) and rising star Zulema Scotto Lavina (Red Sonja, The Little Mermaid) join forces for the forthcoming Hexware. This futuristic six issue miniseries is set to launch in December from Image Comics, in cooperation with the Italian media company and creative atelier Arancia Studio—house of Mirka Andolfo's bestselling Image titles, other international books, and IP. Hexware is a thrilling new story—with an anime flair—where Cyberpunk 2077 gets drenched in the supernatural and goes full-throttle Devil May Cry. In a corporate-ruled world where class inequality is greater than ever, a desperate, lonely populace is drawn to neo-spiritualism and hedge magic. When her teenage daughter is murdered, the Marks family is left asking the gods what they did to deserve this. But their android maid, Which-Where, has a different approach. Perhaps if she asked the Devil…

Here's what Tim Seeley had to say about Hexware:

This is an idea that's been burning in my head for a while. Working with Arancia Studios and Zulema allowed it to jump onto the page, and take on all kinds of new influences like horror manga and sci-fi anime. Hexware is part cyberpunk, part fantasy, and all about love, loss, and dark deals. Pull up a spell book and get your cyber-pagan on.

And Zulema Scotto Lavina added:

A fascinating sci-fi world—soaked with just the right amount of witchcraft vibes—this is the journey of an android, through life and death. Working with Tim Seeley is a dream come true for me and I believe the readers will like where we are going with the story!

Hexware #1 hits stores on December 7th. You can see three covers (by Lavina, Seeley, and Mirka Andolfo) and some preview pages below.

Cover A Lavina – OCT220021

Cover B Seeley – OCT220022

Cover C Andolfo – OCT220023