Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, ivan reis

Separated At Birth: Ivan Reis' Hyde Street And Blackest Night

Hyde Street, the new Ghost Machine comic published through Image Comics by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis has a cover like their Blackest Night

Article Summary Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis reunite for Hyde Street, launching October 2nd via Image Comics' Ghost Machine imprint.

Hyde Street #1 includes a 1:100 copy incentive homage variant cover inspired by Blackest Night.

Hyde Street features horror-centric characters like Mr. X-Ray and Pranky, offering dark, thrilling narratives.

Previews, quotes, and cover images highlight the homage to Blackest Night in the new Hyde Street comic.

James Viscardi, who quit ComicBook.com for VP of Business Development at Image Comics earlier this year, emails me over the weekend saying "think i can get any love for the hyde street homage cover kat just emailed out? fun little blackest night homage"

Ah yes, the new Ghost Machine comic book being published through Image Comics, Hyde Street by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, the team that brought us Blackest Night, Justice League and Aquaman at DC Comics. And launching on the 2nd of October. I told him I'd look… but then I forgot about it. So he messages me again today "any possibilities on that one ^^ FOCs today"

I tell him I'm also not sure it's actually a story in and of itself. Comic book has cover that looks like another cover… it's not exactly Swipe File material. Seems rather short. "haha did you get the press release? i think there were quotes in it" There probably were, James, I'm not sure I saw the press release, I am sure it's around here somewhere, but it's late in London, I've been off the site, and oh wait he's sending them across as more DMs…

"With this Hyde Street variant cover we wanted to pay tribute not only to a collaboration in our past, but also to our readers and loyal fans who made Blackest Night such a standout success at the time." – Reis. "When we began talking about the concept of Hyde Street, our minds naturally went to Blackest Night for its dark horror atmosphere, a sandbox that Ivan and I were excited about playing in again. Like all of Ivan's work this variant cover is brilliant, and we can't wait for fans to join us as we discover Hyde Street together." – Johns

Fine, fine, James Viscardi, it's half past ten and I'm tired. Here you go. Hyde Street #1 with a 1:100 copy incentive homage variant. Final Order Cut-Off today.

HYDE STREET #1

IMAGE COMICS

AUG240445

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

Series Premiere. A new epic era in character-centered horror begins as Ghost Machine launches Hyde Street, its newest ongoing series from creators Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis! In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn… you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing Mr. X-Ray! Pranky, the World's Most Dangerous Scout! Miss Goodbody! And many more… out to delight, fright, and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!