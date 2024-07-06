Ghost Machine's Hyde Street by Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis For Hallowe'en

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Hyde Street, ivan reis

Hyde Street, created by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis for Ghost Machine launches in October at Image Comics, with two volumes, Hyde Street #1 and the Hallowe'en one-shot, It Happened On Hyde Street: Devour #1 by Maytal Zchut and Leila Leiz.

"Cover A from Reis showcases the mysterious Mr. X-Ray, with fellow Ghost Machine creator Gary Frank showing off Mr. X-Ray's wilder side with Cover B. Cover D features Mike Deodato Jr.'s first variant art for Ghost Machine of a terrifyingly mischievous Pranky. Deodato Jr. is best known for his distinct art on DC and Marvel titles alike, including Wonder Woman, Dark Avengers, Infinity Wars, The Incredible Hulk, and The Amazing Spider-Man. Two additional variant covers will be available, from Inkpot Award-winning Batman artist Kelley Jones, and Reis, respectively."

"A new epic era in character-centered horror begins as Ghost Machine launches HYDE STREET, its newest ongoing series from legendary creators Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, whose long-running collaboration prior to Ghost Machine produced iconic titles Blackest Night: Green Lantern, and Aquaman. In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn in your soul… you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing MR. X-RAY, PRANKY THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS SCOUT, MISS GOODBODY, and many more… Out to delight, fright and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now. HYDE STREET is colored by Brad Anderson, inked by Danny Miki and lettered by Rob Leigh. "

"While the monthly series centers on the threats walking HYDE STREET, IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET: DEVOUR provides a taste of what happens to its casualties. With an impending wedding, Lily needs to lose weight in order to fit into her wedding dress, and struggles to shed some pounds. And what's worse, her super-thin grandmother relentlessly disparages Lily's approach, instead lavishing praise upon a quick-fix miracle supplement called DEVOUR, as hawked by the mysterious health guru Miss Goodbody. Her motto? Get thin… or die trying! In this weight-loss nightmare, when it comes to Devour…all you need is one. IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET: DEVOUR marks Maytal Zchut's gripping comic book writing debut, illustrated by French-born artist Leila Leiz, colored by Alex Sinclair and lettered by Rob Leigh. Reis displays Miss Goodbody's scary-good sales skills with Cover A, with Leiz presenting what it means quite literally to devour with Cover B, and Frank showing what frights lurk in the shadows on the scale with Cover C."

"Speaking at a panel at FanExpo Denver, Johns said: "Everyone at Ghost Machine is incredibly excited for fans to discover the HYDE STREET universe. Ivan and I have wanted to collaborate on something new and original for a long time and HYDE STREET was the perfect avenue for us to let a darker side of our imagination run wild. The characters will lure you into this world each in their own unnerving way and walking down any Hyde Street in your town will never feel the same again."

"We are so proud to call Maytal a founding Ghost Machine creator and she and Leila have created a truly haunting debut work that will stay with you long after you have devoured it. We can't wait for fans to discover DEVOUR and the fresh and stirring perspective Maytal offers as a new creator."

"Zchut added: "DEVOUR speaks to the cycle of relentless self-criticism and insecurity many of us experience in relation to our bodies. Told through the horror lens, I explore the pressure to constantly strive for physical perfection that passes from one generation to the next. In collaboration with the endlessly talented Leila Leiz, and the support of the entire Ghost Machine family, I'm so grateful for how this story has come together. Leila's dynamic artwork adds depth to each word, with her brilliant penciling and inking bringing the characters to life. Every element is further enhanced with phenomenal color by Alex Sinclair. And to top it off we are so fortunate to have none other than legends Ivan Reis and Gary Frank crafting outstanding cover art for the book. I'm so excited to finally share DEVOUR with the world!"

"When I read DEVOUR for the first time, I immediately knew that it was a story that I wanted to draw, not only because it's a horror story, but because the theme of obsessive dieting is something that every woman can relate to on some level. Thinner is my favorite horror film," mused Leiz. "Maytal's rich and diverse writing style treats this complex subject matter with great maturity and sensitivity, which made me rediscover the joy of drawing all over again – and Alex Sinclair's coloring is the cherry on the top. We are surrounded by an amazing team at Ghost Machine, full of talent and passion. That is what makes make this adventure an absolute delight. This is a funny, captivating and really intense story and readers will want to devour the book leaving them with bittersweet taste."