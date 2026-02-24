Posted in: Boom, Comics, Image, Swipe File | Tagged:

Separated At Birth: Odin And The Creeping Below

Separated At Birth: Odin by James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, Letizia Cadonici, and The Creeping Below by Brian Azzarello, Vanesa Del Ray

Article Summary Odin and The Creeping Below both explore Norse mythology in modern comic horror settings.

Both comics center on American women facing violence and supernatural vengeance in Norway.

Odin follows a journalist infiltrating neo-Nazis, while The Creeping Below is a feminist revenge saga.

Examines how similar themes and imagery emerge in comics, spotlighting creative convergence.

The Creeping Below by Brian Azzarello, Vanesa Del Ray and Hilary Jenkins, published by Boom Studios in 2024, getting a collection in March 2026.

"THE GODS ABOVE, THE CREEPING BELOW. Val, an American heavy metal fanatic, is on her dream vacation: attending the Inferno Metal Festival in Oslo, Norway. There she meets a charismatic young band, who take her out to a remote forest to show her the local "haunts." Taken by their charm and oblivious to the danger, Val is drugged, beaten, and left for dead… But her story is far from over. She wakes at dawn, haunted by a vision of rain falling from a wolf's jowls. Stumbling back to Oslo, she finds that the festival has already ended―13 years ago. The world has moved on and the men who brutalized her are long gone, but when moss and roots begin to sprout from her skin… she realizes that everything has changed. Everything except her desire for revenge, that is. In nature, there are gods older than man, and something ancient, something… hungry, has awakened powers in her that will guide her rage as she seeks to exact justice on those that wronged her. Writer Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey deliver a bloodsoaked feminist revenge saga, blending Norse mythology and eco-horror into a boundary-pushing cocktail of metal, magic, and murder!" "When Val, an American metalhead attending a music festival abroad in Oslo, is victimized and killed at the hands of a charismatically evil local black metal band, the Old Gods of Norse Mythology raise her up and guide along the path of brutal vengeance in the name of women everywhere. But will she walk the warriors path, or become something far more terrible?"

And Odin by James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, Letizia Cadonici and Jordie Bellaire, from Tiny Onion/Image Comics in May 2026.

"Odin follows Adela, a thrill-seeking journalist who goes undercover to report on a band of neo-Nazis. She will do anything for the perfect story, including heading into the frozen forests of Norway with Neo Nazi punks who seek Odin to achieve their promised white supremacist destiny. But what awaits them in the woods is far older and stranger than any of them can comprehend, and no gods are coming to answer their prayers. "

Here are a few covers, side by side…

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Birth doesn't judge; it is more interested in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously, as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from The Comics Journal, which originally ran a similar column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

