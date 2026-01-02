Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: groo, mark evanier, sergio aragones

Sergio Aragonés & Mark Evanier's Groo: The Prophecy From Dark Horse

Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier return with Groo: The Prophecy from Dark Horse Comics for April Fool's Day in 2026

The four-issue series features Groo and Rufferto facing prophecy-driven chaos in the village of Syblia.

Groo the Wanderer is a legendary creator-owned comic, parodying sword-and-sorcery heroes like Conan.

Lovable but dim-witted, Groo causes unintentional madness, with a long comic legacy since 1981.

Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier bring back one of the longest creator-owned comic book series, Groo, in 2026, with Groo: The Prophecy from Dark Horse Comics, a new Groo tale of prophecy and catastrophe, coloured by Carrie Strachan, and lettered by Stan Sakai. "Groo and Rufferto travel far and wide in search of…well, they're not sure what they're searching for, and Groo might not even know it if he finds it, but they have to be somewhere. And where they wind up is the realm of the high priestess Syblia who has visions of catastrophe after catastrophe hitting her village…and none of them, oddly enough, is that Groo will be there!"

Groo: The Prophecy #1 (of 4) will appropriately be published on April Fools' Day, the 1st of April, 2026. Groo the Wanderer was created by Sergio Aragonés, best known for his work on MAD Magazine, as a parody of sword-and-sorcery tales, especially Conan the Barbarian. Groo is a wandering barbarian warrior: incredibly skilled with swords (he wields two at once), unbeatable in battle, but profoundly stupid, often described as having "cheese dip for brains." His well-intentioned but misguided actions often lead to massive chaos, destruction of villages, sinking of ships, and unintended disasters. He's lovable in his naïveté, obsessed with fighting and fondue, accompanied by loyal dog Rufferto. Supporting characters include the Minstrel who narrates tales, the cunning witch Arba, and the pirate captain Taranto. Groo was first published in 1981 in Destroyer Duck #1 and has moved from Pacific Comics to Eclipse Comics, to Marvel Comics, to Image Comics, and in 1998 to Dark Horse Comics where he has remained ever since, including crossovers with Tarzan and Conan himself. It remains one of my favourite comic books of all time… long may he remain a mendicant.

