Seven Secrets #1 Sells Out Again, But Is The 3rd Printing Gone Too?

After Seven Secrets #1 sold out a week before the first issue went on-sale, we warned you that Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's new hit series from Boom Studios was likely to sell out again quite quickly, much like Once & Future and Something is Killing The Children before it, despite a healthy overprint in anticipation of reader interest.

But no one expected another sell out to happen this quickly.

It seems that yesterday, just one day after Seven Secrets #1 went on-sale, the second printing has nearly sold out and has forced Boom to go back to press with a third printing.

But I'm hearing that this is on such a rushed schedule that this third printing may be allocated as a result of setting a print run before orders close, though all orders on the second printing will be fulfilled. While this is, of course, a benefit to retailers and fans who don't want to wait to get their hands on what was just weeks ago the biggest launch in Boom history, it also means that this is likely to be an incredibly difficult issue to track down – which in turn will drive more reader and speculator interest as a result of the conversation about the difficulty in acquiring a copy.

Even if the Seven Secrets #1 third printing is already sold out due to the anticipated orders, I would expect a fourth and larger printing announced quite quickly – after all, Boom has shown they'll do whatever it takes to meet demand, as evidenced by the Once & Future #1 Eighth Printing hitting nearly six months after the series debuted.

This summer has been an unprecedented sales victory for Boom, with the aforementioned record sales on Seven Secrets – which I'm told is set to join Boom's 50K Club alongside Once & Future and Something is Killing The Children – and then almost doubling those sales with the new 75,000+ sales of Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1. Both Ewing and Taylor turned heads by choosing Boom for their first-ever creator-owned launches, bucking the trend of going from Marvel to Image, and it looks like that's paid off big time. But will they be the only big names to do so? Or does their arrival, along with Keanu Reeves making his comic book writing debut with October's BRZRKR, signal a larger sea change for the industry?

Don't count out the only other creator-owned comics publisher who can drive well over 50K sales on their original launches – Image Comics has some massive hits coming in JT4's Department of Truth #1 and Donny Cates' Crossover, a reminder that the trailblazing company is still a popular place for top creators.

But as the cold war between Image and Boom heats up, will any Image co-founders again lash out at Boom, their biggest rival that just happens to be have been founded by ex-Image creator Ross Richie?

Either way, one thing's for sure – the Big Two (well, if you don't include the likes of Scholastic or Random House) of creator-owned comics are delivering their biggest hits just when the industry – and readers- need them the most.

Seven Secrets #1 Third Printing will hit stores September 9th…but chances are you've already missed your copy if you're not on the phone with your comic shop right now.

SEVEN SECRETS #1 (3RD PTG)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL208196

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo For fans of Once & Future and Undiscovered Country comes an all-new original series from #1 New York Times best-selling author Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Daniele di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) about seven powerful secrets-words, wonders, weapons, and worse-with the power to change the world.. For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm, but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face their greatest fear-an enemy who knows too much and is willing to kill to get what he wants. Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything. In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 Final Orders Due: Aug 17, 2020 SRP: $3.99