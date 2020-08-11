We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Tops 75,000 Copies At FOC

Last week we told you that Al Ewing and Simone DiMeo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 had become the biggest creator-owned launch ever from Boom Studios.

But now I'm hearing not only is this series the biggest launch in the company's history, but is likely to send chills down the spine of rival Image Comics because We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 has passed 75,000 copies at FOC. That's the kind of launch number that would make Marvel and DC happy – and is generally unheard of outside those two companies.

And if the early sell-out of tomorrow's Seven Secrets #1 is any indication, retailers have massively upped their orders on Boom's biggest series…but it won't be enough. When all is said and done, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 could be close to 100,000 copies sold between this first printing and multiple printings – especially if this is the next Once & Future #1, reaching a record eighth printing to meet reader demand.

It doesn't hurt that Boom can claim series like Once & Future and Something is Killing The Children as two of the most successful creator-owned ongoing series hits in memory, with the latter seeing its sales actually rise with issue #8. That continues quite a big year for Boom EiC Matt Gagnon, who's seen the company rise as high as the #4 publisher in comics – and, after personally overseeing Once & Future, is heavily involved in another gigantic hit series for the company in Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR.

That means the next big creator-owned comics showdown comes in the form of the aforementioned BRZRKR, the comic book debut of Keanu Reeves at his new home of Boom Studios in October, and November's Crossover, the Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw (and Mark Waid) event series that marks their return together to Image Comics after the success of God Country.

Expect this competition to become a very personal one, if it already isn't – it sounds like Cates was in the running to co-write BRZRKR at one point, with the gig ultimately going to Matt Kindt.

Haha. Yeah! That's the one. So happy to see it come to life. I'll be first in line! https://t.co/xV7kDYzBoF — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) July 17, 2020

Kindt has spoken effusively about his relationship with Keanu. There's no reason to believe there's any animosity between Kindt and Cates, but I can't imagine Image wants their biggest new star in Cates to be overshadowed on the sales charts by the very comic that Cates was in the running to co-write with their upstart rival in Boom.

No matter how that turns out, we know Ewing and Di Meo will be happy when We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 hits comic shops on September 2nd. However, I expect we'll be talking about this book once more when the inevitable second and third printings are announced.

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #1 CVR A MAIN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL200871

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* For fans of Decorum and Something is Killing the Children comes a new sci-fi epic from Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) on the edge of space where humanity is harvesting the corpses of giant alien gods to survive.

* No one has ever seen a living god, but Captain Malik is obsessed with being the first.

* Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest the only resources that matter from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system.

* But Malik's obsession with the gods will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they've ever imagined – unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first…In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99