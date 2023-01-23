Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Undead #5 Preview: Final Boss Battle Easy company parachutes behind enemy lines for their most important mission yet in this preview of Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Undead #5.

SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE UNDEAD #5

DC Comics

1122DC165

1122DC166 – Sgt. Rock vs. the Army of the Undead #5 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) Bruce Campbell (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Gary Frank

They've blasted their way through impossible scenarios and burned their way through throngs of undead soldiers. But now Sgt. Rock and Easy Company find themselves hot on the trail of an enemy even they may not be able to handle: an über-upgraded, rejuvenation serum-addicted Adolf Hitler.

In Shops: 1/24/2023

SRP: $3.99

