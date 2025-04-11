Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Shadow of the Golden Crane

Shadow of the Golden Crane #3 Preview: Herbal Haunts and Hexes

Agent Xiang investigates supernatural happenings at an herbalist shop in Shadow of the Golden Crane #3, in stores Wednesday from Dark Horse Comics. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Shadow of the Golden Crane #3 hits stores Wednesday, featuring Agent Xiang's investigation of supernatural occurrences at an herbalist shop

Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, and Michael Avon Oeming team up for this paranormal puzzle set in the Hellboy universe

The four-issue series ties into Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1950s, offering a standalone adventure for Agent Sue Xiang

Agent Xiang investigates a haunting at an herbalist shop that pulls her into a web of ancient witchcraft. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., Panya: The Mummy's Curse) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Abe Sapien, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956) in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time. • Ties in with Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1950s. • Agent Sue Xiang in a standalone series! • Four issue series.

Shadow of the Golden Crane #3

by Chris Roberson & Michael Avon Oeming, cover by Clem Robins

Agent Xiang investigates a haunting at an herbalist shop that pulls her into a web of ancient witchcraft. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., Panya: The Mummy's Curse) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Abe Sapien, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956) in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time. • Ties in with Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1950s. • Agent Sue Xiang in a standalone series! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801340500311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

