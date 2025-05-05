Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mcm, Shakespeare's Vampires

Shakespeare's Vampires To Launch at MCM Comic Con London This Month

Shakespeare's Vampires by Colleen Douglas is to launch from FairSquare Graphics at MCM Comic Con in London this month

FairSquare Graphics will be debuting Shakespeare's Vampires by Afro-Caribbean supernatural writer, graphic novelist and Glyph nominee Colleen Douglas at the upcoming MCM London Comic Con, taking place from the 23rd to the 25th of May at ExCeL London, with Romeo & Juliet reimagined as immortal rivals as a new graphic novel. It has currently exceeded its Kickstarter goal.

"Romeo and Juliet did not really die in the traditional sense. The night they tried to commit suicide they were turned into vampires. This changed everything. And for the past 400 years, they've been at war with each other. Looks like their relationship went beyond "it's complicated." And now, in modern day London, two sisters are at the center of a centuries long conflict that could reshape the underworld forever…

"Shakespeare's Vampires offers a darkly imaginative twist on the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet. Set over 400 years after their transformation into vampires, the star-crossed lovers are now immortal adversaries locked in an eternal war. This genre-blending narrative combines elements of Shakespearean drama with supernatural intrigue, delivering a story that is both timeless and thrilling."

"Shakespeare's Vampires is not your mommy's vampire story! It's a bold new literary take on vampirism, crossed with anime infused designs, a comic book soul and, of course, a mega inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo & Juliet". But here, R&J (let's nickname them like that for the sake of this page) are not even center stage. They trigger the story. They are essential to it, but the real stars of the show are twin sisters Essy and Irsha Rokhsar. Two girls raised by their grandmother after their parents passed away. In every generation since vampires have walked the Earth, one individual on the planet has carried a genetic key to end them. Various vampire Houses have managed to eliminate the threat as time went by. But for the first time in History, twins have inherited that crucial genetic key. Now House Capulet and Montague are determined to fight for their kind to live or die… at all costs!"

Shakespeare's Vampires is based on concepts and characters created by Fairspace's Fabrice Sapolsky. It features art from Brazilian-Japanese artist Lissa and variant covers by Yishan Li, Kath Lobo, and Fabrice Sapolsky. Attendees of MCM London Comic Con will have the first opportunity to buy early copies of Shakespeare's Vampires at Artist's Alley, meet writer Colleen Douglas, and encounter her rather wonderful packaging offerings as well…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!