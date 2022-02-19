Shang-Chi #9 Preview: Granddaddy Issues
First Robin, and now Shang Chi deals with his granddaddy issues in this preview of Shang-Chi #9. My god! They rip off everything! Check out the preview below.
Shang-Chi #9
by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu
NEW ARC STARTS HERE! For months, a mysterious mastermind has been operating behind the scenes to take down Shang-Chi and his family. Now, he is stepping out of the shadows to make his final strike. His objective? To destroy everyone in Shang-Chi's bloodline! Join writer Gene Luen Yang and new ongoing artist, Marcus To (EXCALIBUR), as they embark on the next new phase of Shang-Chi's legend!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101300911
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960620101300921 – SHANG-CHI 9 FLEECS X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620101300931 – SHANG-CHI 9 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.