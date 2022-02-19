Shang-Chi #9 Preview: Granddaddy Issues

First Robin, and now Shang Chi deals with his granddaddy issues in this preview of Shang-Chi #9. My god! They rip off everything! Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi #9

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu

NEW ARC STARTS HERE! For months, a mysterious mastermind has been operating behind the scenes to take down Shang-Chi and his family. Now, he is stepping out of the shadows to make his final strike. His objective? To destroy everyone in Shang-Chi's bloodline! Join writer Gene Luen Yang and new ongoing artist, Marcus To (EXCALIBUR), as they embark on the next new phase of Shang-Chi's legend!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101300911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620101300921 – SHANG-CHI 9 FLEECS X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620101300931 – SHANG-CHI 9 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US