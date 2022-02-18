Robin #11 Preview: Damian Deals with his Granddaddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Hulk… the list goes on and on. Many heroes also have Mommy Issues. Batman again, for example. But only the most elite heroes have… Granddaddy Issues. Damian Wayne confronts his granddaddy, Ra's Al Ghul, in this preview of Robin #11, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, and it looks he's ready to get those issues under control. But can Ra's face his own Mommy Issues as well? Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #11

DC Comics

1221DC114

1221DC115 – ROBIN #11 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Simone Di Meo

They survived the League of Lazarus tournament! Damian, Flatline, Ravager, and Connor Hawke celebrate with the rest of the fighters, but their party quickly turns into another deadly fight! Secret crushes are revealed, hearts are broken, and Hawke has one last confrontation with an old enemy before he can return to his former life!

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

