Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5 Preview: Put a Ring On It

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. A fling from Shang-Chi's past is back and she wants a ring from Shang-Chi in this preview of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5. Well, ten of them actually.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Dike Ruan

THE ORIGIN OF THE TEN RINGS REVEALED! Shang-Chi finally discovers their tragic history…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620475500511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620475500521 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 5 HAMNER X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

