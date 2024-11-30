Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Princess Academym, shannon hale

Shannon Hale's Princess Academy To Be Graphic Novel With Victoria Ying

Shannon Hale’s Princess Academy will now be a Graphic Novel with Victoria Ying from Bloomsbury in April 2026

Shannon Hale's Princess Academy gets a 20th-anniversary edition next year, and for its 21st birthday in 2026, will be getting a graphic novel adaptation. Shannon Hale, a successful graphic novelist, will adapt her novel to a graphic novel script, which will be drawn by Victoria Ying.

A Newbery Honor Winner and New York Times Bestseller, with the Princess Academy trilogy selling over a million copies

What if you had a chance to become a Princess? Miri lives high atop a mountain where, for generations, her ancestors have lived a simple life, working in the quarry. But everything changes when word arrives that the prince of the kingdom will choose his princess from among the village girls. A makeshift academy is set up on the mountain and every eligible girl must attend and learn how to become a proper princess. Soon Miri finds herself confronted with a harsh academy mistress, bitter competition among the girls, and her own conflicting desires. Being chosen could give her everything she ever wanted, but does Miri really want to leave her home and family behind for a royal life?

In Shannon Hale's letter to readers in the anniversary edition of Princess Academy, sees her state that "I think this struggle with Princess Academy is what really made me a novelist," she writes. "I'm not a writer because I had that initial sparking idea, but because I didn't give up." Publishing director Mary Kate Castellani, who joined Bloomsbury as an editorial assistant in 2006, stated The novel was published in only the second year of Bloomsbury's children's list, so for it to receive a Newbery Honor and become a modern classic was an enormous moment of success for a newly minted imprint… Princess Academy is woven into the fabric—past, present, and future—of Bloomsbury Children's Books."

Victoria Ying graduated from the ArtCenter College Of Design in Pasadena, California, with a Major in Illustration and a Minor in Entertainment Design. As an animator, she worked on films like Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Paperman, Big Hero 6, and Moana. And has created her own graphic novels, Hungry Ghost, City of Secrets and City of Illusion, as well as the Marvel/Scholastic graphic novel Shang-Chi And The Secret Of Immortality, and drew the DC middle-grade graphic novel series Diana Princess of the Amazons also written by Shannon Hale. Princess Academy Graphic Novel will be published in April 2026.

