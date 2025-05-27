Shauna J Grant's First Baby-Sitters Book Printed Quarter Of A Million

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: scholastic, shauna j grant

Shauna J Grant’s first Baby-Sitters graphic novel had a quarter of a million print run from Scholastic Graphix

Shauna J. Grant is the creator of the Mimi comics series published by Scholastic Graphix, with her work appearing in the anthologies Black Comix Returns, Noisemakers, History Comics: Rosa Parks & Claudette Colvin: Civil Rights Heroes and The Secret Loves of Geeks. And now she is the writer/artist of the recently published graphic novel in the Baby-Sitters Little Sister line, Karen's Prize: A Graphic Novel, adapting the novel credited to series creator Ann M. Martin, and the next upcoming in the line, Karen's Surprise: A Graphic Novel, for May next year. And publisher Scholastic Graphix has given it a quarter of a million print run. If they sell every copy at $24.99, that's over $6 million gross. Shifa Kapadwala, senior manager, global brand publicity at Scholastic, says, "Karen's Prize is Shauna J. Grant's debut Baby-Sitters Little Sister graphic novel adaptation, as she joins a wonderful roster of graphic novel adapters for the beloved bestselling series by Ann M. Martin. Ann's story, combined with Shauna's expressive art, brings fan favourite Karen Brewer's adventures to life and makes this story a winner."

Karen's Prize: A Graphic Novel (Baby-sitters Little Sister #10) – April 1, 2025

by Shauna J. Grant, Ann M. Martin

Another graphic novel in this fun series spin-off of The Baby-sitters Club, adapted by Mimi series creator Shauna J. Grant!

Karen loves to spell words. She is very good at it, too. First, she wins the spelling bee in her class. Then Karen wins another spelling contest. And another… and another! Soon Karen might be the best junior speller in the state of Connecticut. She's even going to be on TV! Karen thinks that is so great. But her friends don't. They think Karen is a show-off!

Karen's Surprise: A Graphic Novel (Baby-sitters Little Sister #12)

by Ann M. Martin, Shauna J. Grant

Another graphic novel in this fun series spin-off of The Baby-sitters Club, adapted by Mimi series creator Shauna J. Grant! Karen and her classmates are putting on a play about a grand Thanksgiving feast. She wants the starring role, of course, but she is given the worst part of all — the Thanksgiving turkey! All she gets to do is walk across the stage in a big brown costume and say one or two lines. Will everyone laugh at Karen the Turkey? Not when they see her big surprise!