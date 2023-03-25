Shazam! America's Greatest Comics #4 From 1943 Has Bid Of Just $6 America's Greatest Comics #4 from 1943 is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions at $6 with Captain Marvel, now known as Shazam.

Shazam! America's Greatest Comics was an anthology comic published by Fawcett in 1943 and featuring Fawcett's most popular characters, who were already appearing in other comics. With 50% more pages (and fifty per cent more expensive), America's Greatest Comics lasted for eight issues but included many Fawcett characters, with Captain Marvel – now known as Shazam or The Captain – taking the biggest lead. The Editorial Advisory Board of America's Greatest Comics was listed as including as Eleanor Roosevelt in her role as President of the Girl Scouts Council of Greater New York, and of course her husband was then-President of the USA, Franklin Roosevelt, who would make an appearance in issue 7 of the comic.

But it is America's Greatest Comics #4 which is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions, at a measly $6. It features Captain Marvel in The Bumble-Brained Bridegroom, with Beautia Sivana and Professor Edgewood "Edgewise" Smith fighting Dr Sivana, and includes Spy Smasher, Eve Corby, Lance O'Casey, Golden Arrow, White Wind, his stallion, Ibis the Invincible and Princess Taia. Other stories in the issue feature Fawcett characters Spy Smasher, Bulletman, Minute Man (the first time he wore his mask), Mr. Scarlet,, Chubby, Destroyer Gob and Commando Yank – who made his first appearance in the series with this issue.

For those inspired by the recent release of Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, this is an inexpensive way to revisit the early days of the character, all of eighty years ago, and way below the market price… so far. And, of course, it was approved by Eleanor Roosevelt!

America's Greatest Comics #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) Condition: GD/VG. Golden Arrow, Ibis the Invincible, and Spy Smasher cameos. Commando Yank begins. C. C. Beck cover and art. Charles Sultan art. Water damage. Tape repairs to tears on inner pages. Mold. Spine split 1" from top and 1/2" from bottom. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $77; VG 4.0 value = $154.

