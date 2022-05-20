Sherlock Scandal In Belgravia Manga in Titan August 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics launches a new Gun Honey series, a new BBC Sherlock adaptation of the first appearance of Irene Adler, Ms Tree comics collected for the first time, and more Blade Runner. Doctor Who, Rivers Of London and more. All in the Titan Comics August 2022 solicits and solicitations, below.

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR A HUGHES (MAR228720) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221946

JUN221947 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR B LAU (MAR228721) (MR) – 3.99

JUN221948 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

JUN221949 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR D MCGINNIS (MR) – 3.99

JUN221950 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR E LINSNER (MR) – 3.99

JUN221951 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR F HUGAULT (MR) – 3.99

JUN221952 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1 CVR G HUGAULT NUDE BAGGED (MR) – 10

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Adam Hughes

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #1 CVR A CONNECTING ZHA

TITAN COMICS

JUN221953

JUN221954 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #1 CVR B CONNECTING ZHA – 4.99

JUN221955 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #1 CVR C JAY – 4.99

JUN221956 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #1 CVR D HARDING – 4.99

(W) Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss (A) Jay (CA) Alice X Zhang

THE BEST-SELLING MANGA ADAPTATION OF SHERLOCK RETURNS!

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler!

Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

AFRO SAMURAI GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221959

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A / CA) Takashi Okazaki

Volume 2 of the new director's cut edition of the out-of-print cult classic book!

Features a specially commissioned cover and a brand new foreward by Takashi Okazaki!

In a feudal, futuristic Japan, samurai battle to become No. 1 and rule the world, but when he father, who holds the coveted position, is challenged and killed, the young Afro Samurai vows vengeance!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KING TANK GIRL GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221960

(W) Alan Martin (A) Brett Parson (CA) Greg Staples

KICKS-OFF TANK GIRL 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS IN 2023! WRITER AND CO-CREATOR ALAN MARTIN RETURNS WITH FAN-FAVORITE ARTIST BRETT PARSON!

Turning the clock back to the early years, 'King Tank Girl offers up a veritable banquet of brand new stories: Tank Girl and the gang head to the beach for "Barney Don't Surf"; they explore the expensive world of Wellbeing; and Tank Girl is crowned King of England. And all that before tea time.

FEATURES A NEVER BEFORE SEEN TWO-PAGE STORY "OPERATION BURNING SAUSAGE".

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 17.99

TANK GIRL COLOR CLASSICS TRILOGY 1988 – 1995 BOX SET HC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221961

(W) Alan Martin (A / CA) Jamie Hewlett

THE DEFINITIVE ANTHOLOGY OF TANK GIRL, COLLECTING THE CLASSIC, NEWLY COLORED STORIES FROM ORIGINAL CREATORS ALAN MARTIN AND JAMIE HEWLETT! INCLUDES THREE EXCLUSIVE ART!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 49.99

SEA OF THIEVES ORIGINS GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

JUN221967

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A) Rhoald Marcellius (CA) Iolanda Zanfardino

BASED ON THE SMASH-HIT MULTIPLAYER ADVENTURE SEA OF THIEVES! DIVE INTO THE LORE OF THE SEA OF THIEVES!

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME! PREVIOUSLY ONLY AVAILABLE DIGITALLY

FILLED WITH ACTION, GOLD AND UNTOLD TALES OF GLORY! When three unlikely travelers set sail for pirate waters, making their fortune will also make history!

Collects Sea of Thieves Origins: The Price of Gold, Sea of Thieves Origins: The Bonds of Union and Sea of Thieves Origins: The Vision of Order.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 13.99

BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #2 CVR A SAMPSON (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221968

JUN221969 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #2 CVR B RACHMAD (MR) – 3.99

JUN221970 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #2 CVR C STOKELY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Alison Sampson

NEW COMIC SERIES BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED GOTHIC GAMING HIT, BLOODBORNE!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MS TREE DEADLINE GN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN221971

(W) Max Allan Collins (A) Terry Beatty (CA) Claudia Caranfa

JOIN MICHAEL TREE, THE 6FT, 9MM CARRYING PRIVATE DETECTIVE ON HER THRILLING ADVENTURES. NO CASE IS TOO SMALL, NO VIOLENCE TOO EXTREME, JUST AS LONG AS IT GETS THE JOB DONE.

REPRINTED IN A COLLECTED EDITION FOR THE FIRST TIME!

Featuring the stories Deadline, Skin Deep, Runaway, Runaway II and Death, Danger and Diamonds.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #3 CVR A SPOKES

TITAN COMICS

JUN221975

JUN221976 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #3 CVR B DAGNINO – 3.99

JUN221977 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #3 CVR C CONCEPT ART – 3.99

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jeff Spokes

Set after the events of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series!

Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #4 (OF 4) CVR A TAYLOR

TITAN COMICS

JUN221978

JUN221979 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #4 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

JUN221980 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #4 (OF 4) CVR C SHEDD – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa (CA) Jess Taylor

FEATURING THE FUGITIVE DOCTOR IN HER COMICS DEBUT!

Working for the mysterious division on a dangerous assignment, the doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover what this doctor was up to before she became the fugitive!

WRITTEN BY NYT BESTSELLING COMICS WRITER JODY HOUSER!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #4 CVR A BUISAN

TITAN COMICS

JUN221981

JUN221982 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #4 CVR B HARDING – 3.99

JUN221983 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #4 CVR C GLASS – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) David M Buisan

WRITTEN BY BESTSELLING AUTHOR BEN AARONOVITCH, DOCTOR WHO SCRIPT EDITOR ANDREW CARTMEL AND CELESTE BRONFMAN (STAR TREK).

When Chelsea and Olympia accidentally break an enchantment in the woods, deadly fairy tales from a mysterious old book begin coming to life. To set things right, Chelsea and Olympia must unravel a mystery dating back to the 1800's before they become victims of a lethal sorcery.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COLORING BOOK SC

TITAN COMICS

JUN221984

(W) Claudia Leonardi (A / CA) Claudia Leonardi

COLOR YOUR WAY THROUGH THE UNIVERSE OF THE

AWARD-WINNING VIDEOGAME LIFE IS STRANGE, USING STUNNING ARTWORK BY CLAUDIA LEONARDI FROM THE BESTSELLING COMIC SERIES.

Featuring eighty pages of stylish black and white linework from the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price, complemented by distinctive doodles from Max's journal.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 14.99

LIFE IS STRANGE YEAR TWO BOX SET HC

TITAN COMICS

JUN221985

(W) Emma Vieceli (A / CA) Claudia Leonardi

COLLECTING THE EMOTIONAL FINAL THREE VOLUMES IN BEST-SELLING SERIES INSPIRED BY THE BAFTA-AWARD WINNING VIDEOGAME!

Collects Life is Strange: Partners in Time – Tracks, Life is Strange: Coming Home and Life is Strange: Settling Dust.

INCLUDES ART CARDS.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 53.99

SPIDERMAN FIRST OF 60 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

JUN221989

(W) Titan

Celebrate over 60 spectacular years of Spider-Man in this deluxe collector's edition!

From behind the scenes insight into his creation to an in-depth exploration of his greatest adventures and deadliest foes, this will be an essential addition to the bookshelves of the wallcrawler's millions of fans!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #212 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUN221991

JUN221992 – STAR WARS INSIDER #212 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

Exclusive Interviews:

Carey Jones – Krrsanta the Wookiee from The Book of Boba Fett

Hugh Quarshie – Captain Panaka from The Phantom Menace

Craig Barron – original trilogy visual effects artist

Plus, all-new Star Wars fiction!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ART OF RON COBB HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUN221994

(W) Jacob Johnston (A) Ron Cobb

Discover the ultimate collection of Ron Cobb's artwork from across his entire career (Alien, Star Wars, Back to the Future) in this comprehensive coffee table book.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 60

BLACK PANTHER PANTHERS RAGE HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUN221995

(W) Sheree Renee Thomas

An all-new re-imagining of the legendary Black Panther comics arc, Panther's Rage, from an award-winning author.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 24.95