Shima Shinya's Glitch Yen Press August 2023 Solicits

Glitch by Shinya Shima is a new manga being translated and published from Yen Press as part of their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, though like many other titles, will only be out in September. Followed by other debuts, Maiden Of The Needle Vol 1 by Zeroki, Yukimura and Miho Takeoka, Deer King Vol 1 by Nahoko Uehashi and Taro Sekiguchi, Stray Cat & Wolf Vol 1 by Mitsubachi Miyuki, Honey Trap Shared House Vol 1 by Masamune Kuji and Koichi Kozuki, Ephemeral Scenes: Setsuna's Journey Vol 1 by Rokusyou, Usuasagi, Ken Terasato, and sime, and Red Thread Vol 1 by Lazysheep and Hibiko Haruyama.

GLITCH GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232307

(W) Shima Shinya (A) Shinya Shima

"Are you one of the ones who can see them?"

Minato notices something strange about their new town on their very first day of

school, when they witness an eerie shadow. Together with their little sister, Akira, and

their new friends, they set out to investigate what's behind the bizarre visions plaguing

them.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232308

(W) Zeroki (A) Yukimura, Miho Takeoka

Yui was reincarnated into another world as a member of the noble Nuir family. But

when it appears that she failed to inherit her family's unique enchanted tailoring gifts,

the young seamstress is in for a life of torment and misfortune. Will a meeting with a

kind-hearted noble be enough to change her fate?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

DEER KING GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232309

(W) Nahoko Uehashi (A) Taro Sekiguchi

Van resolves to fight the Zol Empire and save his homeland, only to be captured and

sent to the salt mines. Then one night, a pack of wild dogs attacks the mine, trailing a

mysterious and deadly disease in their wake. Van and a young girl named Yuna are the

sole survivors of the disaster. But why? And where do they go from here?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

STRAY CAT & WOLF GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232311

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki

Following the death of her father, Tamaki leaves her village to attend high school in the

capital. Although she had intended to live alone, when she's offered a place at a

stranger's apartment after collapsing in the street, well…did she mention he's pretty

hot?!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232312

(W) Masamune Kuji (A) Koichi Kozuki

As a child, Hayato promised to marry his first love, Seraphy. Fifteen yeers later, he has

become one of the world's greatest spies, all while never falling for the temptations of

enemy agents. A mission to expose rival operatives turns chaotic when Hayato reunites

with Seraphy, and each realizes the other is a spy. Now the pair must live together,

torn between love and duty. The question is…who will break first?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

EPHEMERAL SCENES SETSUNAS JOURNEY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232313

(W) Rokusyou (A) Usuasagi, Ken Terasato, sime

Setsuna Sugimoto's life is forever changed when he's summoned to another world to

be a hero. Changed for the worse, that is, as he's quickly tossed aside because of his

weak constitution. Fortunately, a former hero named Kyle gives Setsuna another

chance at life by passing on his knowledge and strength. Thus, Setsuna embarks on a

journey to experience this incredible new world.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

RED THREAD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN232315

(W) Lazysheep (A) Hibiko Haruyama

When Dean, the captain of the swimming club, takes the podium during Pharm's

university orientation, something unusual happens. Though the two have never met

before, they're unable to hide the turmoil that suddenly wells up inside them as they

can't help but feel that this isn't the first time they've laid eyes on each other. Perhaps

the red thread of fate links them together from their past lives…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232310

(W) Imo Oono (A) Imo Oono

In search of Mr. Fujiyama's lost record, Cherry and Smile decide to ask around in the

mall to see if anyone has any info that could point them in the right direction. In the

process, they learn more about both the record and the mall than they ever

expected…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

MAGICAL GIRL INCIDENT GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232314

(W) Zero Akabane (A) Zero Akabane

Sakura Hiromi was your average office worker until the day he saved a girl from a

monster and transformed into a magical girl. But more surprises await as other magical

girls and mages start showing up one after the other!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

REINCARNATED WITCH SPELLS DOOM GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232316

(W) Tail Yuzuhara (A) Sora

Shut-in witch Sena has discovered that her seemingly useless magic has the power to

swiftly put old, berserk dragons out of their misery. She's been asked to accept her

Dragon Caller fate and live alongside the new King of Wind, Liskal…but how can she

cut ties to the world when Prince Keith is still out there waiting for her?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232317

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

"There's no real reason. It's just that talking with her makes me feel like life is worth

living." Heke and Lala met through an online game, becoming fast friends despite

knowing nothing about each other…or so they thought. It turns out they actually work

together-but their IRL interactions are full of friction and nothing like the breezy

relationship they have online. Will the day when they're able to tell each other how

they really feel ever come…?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN232318

(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya, Nilitsu

The ritual to kill Akari has begun, and everything is going smoothly. Menou believes this will finally be the end of the Otherworlder-until she receives word from Momo of Orwell's betrayal. The archbishop has woven an intricate plot and will use even taboo conjurings to achieve her goal. In the face of her staggering power, can Menou and the others hope to survive?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

MANNER OF DEATH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232319

(W) Sammon (A) Yukari Umemoto

After meeting Tan while investigating the murder of Janejira, Bun still can't believe the

declaration of love from his former prime suspect. Though the two's feelings are finally

blooming, a rift remains between them, and solving the case may be the only thing

that can allow them to open their hearts to each other…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SOTUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232320

(W) BitterSweet (A) Kei

Under the SOTUS system, where freshmen undergo hazing from their seniors, Arthit

continues his harsh instruction as the head hazer of the Engineering Department. But

Kongpob is starting to figure out that it's all just Arthit's awkward way of showing

kindness, and he's charmed by it. Meanwhile, the hazers' final task, "The Scramble for

the Flag," is soon approaching…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUN232321

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

They promised each other forever, but between Sasaki's new start at college and the

general whirlwind of Miyano's third year, will they gradually drift apart or continue to

seek each other out…?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN232322

(W) Mamecyoro (A) Kazusa Yoneda, Mitsuya Fuji

Octavia finally meets Rust, the top candidate to be her fake boyfriend! But for some

reason, his oddly familiar face triggers her awful memories of being reincarnated. As

she cries on the chest of her bodyguard Klifford, she finally decides to confront her

past…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

HANDYMAN SAITOU IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232323

(W) Ichitomo Kazutomo (A) Ichitomo Kazutomo

Saitou's come to be a valued member of his party, but after he discovers a hidden

cavern, swarms of adventurers descend upon the labyrinth in a frenzied search for

treasure. There, Saitou's honesty and compassion will show even the most selfish and

ruthless dungeon-delvers what a simple handyman is capable of!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN232324

(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki

The goblin village is steadily and peacefully developing under the leadership of Akira,

reincarnated salary man. But turbulent times are to follow when three sisters, former

servants of the Archfiend, arrive with a serious problem for Akira…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN232325

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi

Having survived the Silent Ladies' Tea Party with the help of Scarlett and Abigail,

Connie is now cornered by Kimberly, a member of a civic group who's come to protest

her behavior. Much to her surprise, her best friend Kate comes to the rescue, but it

soon becomes clear their relationship cannot go on like it used to. What's more, Connie

must meet the scheming Cecilia once again, and a new incident occurs at the royal

palace…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE SCHERZO DEEP NIGHT GN VOL 02 (M

YEN PRESS

JUN232326

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Puyocha, Abec

The boss of the fifth floor of Sword Art Online will drop the Flag of Valor, a dangerously

powerful item set to tip the delicate balance between the guilds! Hoping to preserve

parity between the two mightiest guilds, Kirito organizes an impromptu raid to be the

first to defeat the boss and seize the flag before it falls into the wrong hands…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN232327

(W) Yunsul (A) Rino

Ria is safe and sound from her potential kidnappers thanks to Asisi's swift rescue, but

she's left with more questions than ever about the Guardian Knight. What's the story

behind his scar-riddled back? And why does everyone act so strangely when she tries

to bring it up? Ria's determined to get to the bottom of things-even if it takes every

last one of her princess charms!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 20

I WANT TO BE A RECEPTIONIST IN MAGICAL WORLD GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232328

(W) MAKO (A) Yone, Maro

It's Nunnally's first day at her dream job as a receptionist of the Hall. With a staff to

serve as her weapon and a new, powerful uniform for protection, things are off to a

great start…only for everything to immediately descend into chaos when searching for

someone who went missing in the woods leads Nunnally's party to run into a magical

beast only ever sighted once in history. To make matters worse, she teleports them

away from it straight into…the Rockmann estate?!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

DISILLUSIONED ADVENTURERS SAVE THE WORLD GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN232329

(W) Shinta Fuji (A) Masaki Kawakami, Susumu Kuroi

A band of reject adventurers who were all kicked out of their original parties (and have

now been deemed a practically ideal team by the adventurers guild for some reason)

sets out for a labyrinth to find an ancient artifact called the Sword of Bonds. The gang

breezes through the newbie-friendly labyrinth with hardly a scratch-when suddenly a

mysterious passageway not shown on the map appears before them…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN232330

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Yuusuke Shiba, Benio

The latest and greatest in the world of Azusa and fam-sister-weddings, battles for

best dragon, and now a field trip to some ancient ruins! Nothing could possibly go

wrong with any of that, right?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA FREYA GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232331

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Hinase Momoyama, Nilitsu, Suzuhito Yasuda

Having uncovered Ali's true identity, Freya decides to take her along on her journey

home. But as they visit Leodo's bazaar to prepare and set off across the harsh,

unforgiving desert, Ali is at the mercy of the freewheeling Freya. Could Ali truly be

Freya's soulmate-the Odr she's been searching for all this time?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

ABANDONED EMPRESS GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232332

(W) Yuna (A) Ina

The empire is in full festival mode. But for Aristia, the ballroom is yet another

battlefield. Princesses from neighboring kingdoms are here with their eyes on her place

by Ruveliss's side! They are willing to use every dirty trick in the book to humiliate her

and turn the prince against her. Luckily, some very unexpected allies come to her aid!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 20

MY DEAR CURSE-CASTING VAMPIRESS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232333

(W) Chisaki Kanai (A) Chisaki Kanai

To wipe out the wave of vampires terrorizing Japan, Isuzu teams up with Baroque, the

legendary vampire slayer, with a goal of casting a curse on a massive scale. But while

conducting their assessment, the two encounter a pair of vampire girls, and in the

midst of battle one of them takes a special liking to the taste of his blood…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

WITCH & KNIGHT WILL SURVIVE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232334

(W) Dai Chikamoto (A) Gonbe Shinkawa

Refugees and food shortages, bull monsters and threats from the church…could

anyone make it through all that? Ag and the Cetia the witch got off to a rocky start, but

a promise to restore the village has brought them closer. Yet the growing influx of

refugees, dwindling food stocks coupled, and ruthless agents of the Church on the

march mean that making good on that promise won't be easy…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 20

YEN PRESS

JUN232336

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Akio Hiiragi

After the life-or-death battle on Ente Isla, Maou and company return to Japan to

resume their daily lives, from the Devil King having his subordinates give him a haircut

to the hero blowing off steam at the gym. But as the comfortable peace returns, there

are still mysteries left unknown to Chiho. For instance-just how did the powerless

demon boy known as Satan rise to become the Devil King in the first place?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

ESSENCE BEING A MUSE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232337

(W) Aya Fumio (A) Aya Fumio

Miyuu now lives in Koenji and attends an art prep school. Having broken free of her

mother's spell, she returns to drawing once more while also realizing her feelings for

Ryuen. Miyuu's the happiest she's ever been, but where will her distorted, unrequited

love for the god of art take her…?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN232338

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse, Hanamaru Nanto

Transported to another world and abandoned by their friends as bait for a nearby

dragon, Yogiri Takatou and Tomochika Dannoura manage to survive thanks to Yogiri's

power to invoke Instant Death at will. Despite having been abandoned by them, the

pair decide that their best option for making it in this world is to reunite with their

classmates, and they set off after them. After a few close encounters in the city of

Quenza and on the train taking them onwards, the two manage to reach the city of

Hanabusa, a place that seems to mirror modern Japan. They decide to wait there for

the rest of their class to catch up but come across a rogue classmate who has already

reached level 10,000 and seems dangerously close to world domination!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUN232339

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kento Sakaeda, Shingo Adachi, Noboru Kannatuki

Goblin Slayer and his examiner infiltrate the goblin lord's lair and attempt to save a girl

being held hostage there-but Goblin Slayer takes a nasty hit to the head in the

process…!! Will the two of them be able to make it out, or will his promotion exam end

in something far worse than failure?! Meanwhile, having stumbled into a legendary

sunken city, Young Warrior's party comes across a grotesque ritual intended to

resurrect the demon lord…!!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 21 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232340

(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa

Tomoko's film is going nowhere, so she takes a trip to her friend Yuu's school festival

along with a couple of their old friends to try and find some inspiration. Can their

support help break her out of her slump?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN232341

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Summer vacation ended with an unexpected bang, and a tumultuous new semester

has begun. Rita's got a choice to make-but with Adachi still in the dark of what really

happened between him and Hatori, will it be as simple as choosing one girl over the

other?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

CHITOSE IN THE RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN232342

(W) Hiromu (A) Bobkya, Raemz

For three weeks, Kenta Yamazaki has undergone strict training from his King-Saku

Chitose-to learn how to live the normie life. Now, to prove his rebirth, he's meeting up

with the otaku group at the source of his trauma…but he didn't expect to be hit by a

torrent of verbal abuse and insults! Just when he's about to break down, Saku swoops

in to save the day…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

JUN232343

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

She's trying. She's really trying. But every time she looks at her new classmate, all she

can see are tentacles…But maybe it's like that thing with Mr. Zen and she's only being

haunted by a creepy spirit. She's not actually evil…is she?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

MONTHLY GIRLS NOZAKI KUN GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

JUN232344

(W) Izumi Tsubaki (A) Izumi Tsubaki

Today…is not the day. Although Nozaki maybe sort of noticed he might have certain

feelings, the actual shape of them is still pretty fuzzy. So in the meantime, Sakura's

and Nozaki's grand plan to help out Kashima and Hori spectacularly backfires…And

something is going down with Yukari and Ryousuke, while the Seo-surprise-streak

continues as usual!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SHY GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN232345

(W) Bukimi Miki (A) Bukimi Miki

While battling the Amarariruku in Russia, the sadness-laden memories of Pepesha's

mother leak out and overwhelm Spirit, deactivating her heart-shift. Now it's all up to

Shy to save not just her friend and the orphanage she holds so dear, but the cold heart

of Tzveta as well…!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 04 (C

YEN PRESS

JUN232346

(W) Kennoji (A) Yoh Midorikawa, Fly

Ryou discovers Hina has a secret-one she can't even tell her childhood friend! Maybe they weren't as close as he thought… Meanwhile, Torigoe might have decided to help Ryou and Hina grow closer…but she can't bring herself to give up her own feelings!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

SPIRITS & CAT EARS GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN232347

(W) Miyuki Nakayama (A) Miyuki Nakayama

Neneko's investigation of the Saiguu family and the bridge where Yukari's life changed

forever has taken an even darker turn. As Neneko's surroundings are enveloped by a

black, swirling mist, she fights to break free from the haze, striking back at her

would-be assailants. They attempt to defend themselves, but Neneko's reason is failing

her, and she can see nothing but red…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 13

BRIDES STORY HC VOL 14

YEN PRESS

JUN232348

(W) Kaoru Mori (A) Kaoru Mori

The Halgals enter talks of marriage with another clan, but first, Azel and the other men

must be tested to see if they are worthy. They face off against their prospective brides

in a horse-riding competition, and whoever retrieves an arrow and makes it to the

finish line first will hold the future of both clans in their hands!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 17

DEER KING LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN232349

(W) Nahoko Uehashi, Cathy Hirano

Van, a former soldier made slave, toils away endlessly in a salt mine. An expected

chance at liberation drops in his lap when a pack of infected dogs pass through, killing

everyone but him and a young girl called Yuna. Van hopes to make a peaceful life for

himself now that he's escaped. However, the disease that cleared out the mine is

rapidly spreading, placing him and his ward at the center of a conflict greater than any

the world has ever seen.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 26

ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL SC VOL 02 (

YEN ON

JUN232350

(W) Mikage Sawamura (A) Mikage Sawamura

Naoya, a university student who can infallibly detect lies, embarks on another

investigation into mysterious phenomena with his eccentric professor, Akira Takatsuki.

Their latest client claims that they've contacted the spirit of a missing classmate while

playing the Kokkuri fortune-telling game. Afterwards, a famous actress comes to Naoya

looking for advice about ghosts, and more of Takatsuki's enigmatic past comes to

light!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

DEATH ABILITY OVERPOWERED NO ONE STAND CHANCE LN SC VOL 02 (

YEN ON

JUN232351

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse

After their entire class was transported to another world, Yogiri Takatou and Tomochika

Dannoura were abandoned when it was discovered they had failed to receive the Gift, a

special power that the rest of their class inherited from a powerful Sage named Sion.

What none of the others knew, however, was that Yogiri already had his own unique

power – one that multiple world governments back home were keeping him under

observation for: the power of Instant Death! With Yogiri's abilities now exposed and

being scrutinized by Sages and Swordmasters alike, this unlikely duo continues their

adventure, determined to find a way back to Japan. The only lead they have to go on is

to follow their former classmates' trail and track down the formidable Sion in the hopes

that she'll be willing to negotiate. But even with the power of Instant Death on their

side, the world around them seems intent on making the task as much of a hassle as

possible!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

KINGS PROPOSAL NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

JUN232352

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

After receiving word about her engagement which she knew nothing about, Ruri heads

back home to the Fuyajoh household. Mushiki, who is worried about his sister, seeks

out the Fuyajoh's family head and discovers they are the principal of an all-girls' mage

training institute! Unfortunately, no boys are allowed so he infiltrates the school as

Saika Kuozaki, adopting the role of a special lecturer. But will he be able to stop Ruri's

marriage in time?!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

JUN232353

(W) Kennoji (A) Fly

Finally, the screenplay is complete, and Ryo and the crew can start filming for their

short movie! After borrowing equipment from Himejima's agency, they head to a

faraway beach to film one of their scenes. It's not all fun and games, however, when an

argument breaks out between Fushimi and Torigoe-and that's before Ryo learns that

Fushimi and Himejima are auditioning for the same role in a musical! He roots for both,

but knows only one of them can pass…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT SOLO ANY BOSS LN SC VOL 01

YEN ON

JUN232354

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever the adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from a mountain of paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

HELL MODE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

JUN232355

(W) Hamuo (A) Mo

A new adventure awaits Allen as he enters the service of a noble! After climbing up the

social ladder from serf to manservant, Allen now finds himself dragged around by the

whims of the willful young lady of the house, Cecil Granvelle. Despite this, he is free to

leave the city-and immerse himself in hunting monsters! As Allen meticulously grinds

on goblins and orcs, both he and his Summons grow stronger by the day. At the same

time, he begins to earn the trust of the members of House Granvelle with his diligent

work ethic. Just as everything seems to be going well, however, the viscount

overseeing the next fiefdom over seems to be up to something. As danger creeps

toward Cecil, Allen declares, "I promised to protect you, Lady Cecil. And I keep my

promises." Going all out with his skills and Summons, Allen must resist evil and

impending doom!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

JUN232356

(W) Zeroki (A) Miho Takeoka

In their quest to lift the curse on the Realm Weaveguardian, Yui and Argit move to

Menesmetlo where Yui can train in the nearby labyrinth. They also need to locate

someone who possesses either a weapon that's effective against curses or a wind

fairy-and fortunately, an adventurer friend of Argit's named Schnell fits the bill.

Schnell is still chasing his dream of becoming a dressmaker, and upon seeing Yui's

blessweaving skills, he makes her an offer: He'll help undo the curse, but only if Yui

takes him as her apprentice!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

JUN232357

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki

Anne has finally attained the title of Silver Sugar Master, but not without paying a

price. In exchange for information on the location of Anne's missing silver sugar, Challe

sold his freedom to Bridget Paige, the daughter of the maestro of the Paige Workshop.

Determined to get him back, Anne travels to the Paige Workshop and learns they'll

return Challe if she agrees to work for them. She is assigned the difficult task of saving

the debt-ridden business from the verge of ruin and accepts the challenge as she is set

on rescuing Challe!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

DEFEATING DEMON LORDS CINCH IF GOT RINGER NOVEL SC VOL 05 (C

YEN ON

JUN232358

(W) Tsukikage (A) Tsukikage

Beleaguered priest Ares Crown has encountered all sorts of trials and tribulations in

supporting the hero's party thus far, and now the Holy Warrior Naotsugu Toudou can no

longer wear the holy armor Fried. But there's good news: The top prize at the local

casino is the legendary summetal armor, and that should make a fine substitute. Alas,

Ares's subordinate, Stey, is banned from this casino, and the owner is notoriously

corrupt. Has the party's (already dismal) luck run out? Or will one harried man of the

cloth have to take matters into his own hands?!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN ON

JUN232359

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) Riichu

Things are finally starting to settle down for Komari after her hectic trip to the

Heavenly Paradise. That is until Pope Julius VI, supreme leader of the Scared Church,

shows up at the entrance to Mulnite Palace one day! And if the arrival of an important

geopolitical figure wasn't stressful enough, the Empress is nowhere to be found! Now it

falls to Komari to tide things over with the guest of honor until someone can locate

Mulnite's missing Empress…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

HERO LAUGHS WHILE WALKING THE PATH OF VENGENCE NOVEL SC VOL

YEN ON

JUN232360

(W) Nero Kizuka (A) Nero Kizuka

Metalia ambushes Kaito just after he completes his latest feat of vengeance, forcing

him through a portal back to present-day Japan. Stripped of his memories, Kaito

comes to terms with his tragic new reality-a world where almost everyone he knows is

dead and the police surveil him around the clock on suspicion of committing a heinous

crime. Even this fragile status quo is disrupted when an assassin nearly succeeds in

taking his life. But the brush with death restores Kaito of his memories and powers,

giving him the perfect opportunity to take revenge on his assailant and chart a course

back to his partners in crime…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR) (C

YEN ON

JUN232361

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asagi Tohsaka

Leonis and Riselia finally reunite amidst disaster in the imperial city. And although the

Voids are being pushed back, they have a new problem: Leonis's minion, Rakshasa

Nightmare. Meanwhile, Prince Alexios, hoping to defeat the Voids once and for all,

searches for any surviving Dark Lords and unwittingly contacts Leonis! During all this

trouble, a mysterious person known as the Queen of the Realm of Shadows plots from

the dark…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

JUN232362

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

It's been a while since Maple and Sally enjoyed some adventures with just the two of

them. The girls head out to search for a secret dungeon in the sky. They discover some

amazing scenery and even take commemorative photos, but then Maple comes across

a girl with lightning-based skills. Apparently, she's the guild master of an up-andnew guild and intends to knock Maple Tree off their pedestal!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

MAGICAL GIRL RAISING PROJECT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16 (MR)

YEN ON

JUN232363

(W) Asari Endou (A) Marui-no

Snow White has infiltrated a class of magical girls in order to stop a conspiracy to

overthrow the Magical Kingdom, but an unforeseen plot sees one classmate after

another falling victim to foul play. Meanwhile, Ripple comes back out of hiding to take

down Frederica with the support of the First Lapis Lazuline. Will she and Snow White

finally be reunited after all this time?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN NOVEL SC VOL 05.5

YEN ON

JUN232364

(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto

Amane Fujimiya is a high schooler who lives alone and spends his days loafing around.

Mahiru Shiina is the most beautiful girl in school, nicknamed "Angel" by those around

her. These two neighbors, who initially had nothing to do with each other, happen to

share a meal together and wind up sharing much more. Read this collection of short

stories to learn more about the past and present of their sweet and impatient love

story.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

JUN232365

(W) Kennoji (A) Kwkm

Roland's victory over Amy came at a high price, and Rila's collar was destroyed in the

process. Hoping to repair the powerful item, the former assassin searches for its

creator, which takes him to an old friend. Meanwhile, tragedy strikes in the foreign

nation of Reubens when the king is found dead. Only one of the greatest assassins in

the world could have done this. It almost seems like Roland himself was responsible…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

JUN232366

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

The combat league is reaching its climax, and the four teams that fought their way

there are ready for center stage. First is Oliver's team against Team Valois, a trio of

tricky sword arts users whose leader harbors an unnatural loathing ready to bubble up

to the fore. Team Cornwallis will face the favorite to win the league: Team Andrews, a

ragtag group of dynastic talent and unbridled chaos. Demitrio, the astronomy

instructor, makes a rare appearance among the matches' spectators; the philosopher

seeks the culprit behind the faculty murders, and his eyes are trained on Oliver's

team…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

KID FROM DUNGEON BOONIES MOVED STARTER TOWN NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN ON

JUN232367

(W) Toshio Satou (A) Nao Watanuki

To expose Eve's plans, the Kingdom of Azami launches an investigation into the prison,

Hell's Lock, a maximum-security facility that houses the worst criminals on the

continent. But through a series of mix-ups, Lloyd somehow ends up as one of the

prisoners! Naturally, our clueless-yet-almighty hero gets it in his head that this is some

type of mental endurance training and takes to his new situations with his usual pep,

terrifying the hardened inmates of Hell's Lock in the process! After Lloyd gets the

feeling he's needed back home, however, there's only one thing for him to do-stage a

jailbreak!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 19

YEN ON

JUN232368

(W) Hiro Ainana

After being appointed as Shiga Kingdom's Vice-Minister of Tourism, Satou decides to take his party on a sightseeing trip around the country. Over the course of their leisurely journey, he and his crew go rafting, reunite with old friends, and even save some refugees! But things take a turn for the serious when Satou receives word that the court mage who placed a Geas on Arisa and Lulu has been hiding out in the labyrinth beneath the ruins of Kuvork Kingdom. Will Satou and company finally get an opportunity to settle the score with him…?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 15

