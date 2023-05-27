Shima Shinya's Glitch Yen Press August 2023 Solicits
Glitch by Shinya Shima is a new manga being translated and published from Yen Press as part of their August 2023 solicits and solicitations, though like many other titles, will only be out in September. Followed by other debuts, Maiden Of The Needle Vol 1 by Zeroki, Yukimura and Miho Takeoka, Deer King Vol 1 by Nahoko Uehashi and Taro Sekiguchi, Stray Cat & Wolf Vol 1 by Mitsubachi Miyuki, Honey Trap Shared House Vol 1 by Masamune Kuji and Koichi Kozuki, Ephemeral Scenes: Setsuna's Journey Vol 1 by Rokusyou, Usuasagi, Ken Terasato, and sime, and Red Thread Vol 1 by Lazysheep and Hibiko Haruyama.
GLITCH GN VOL 01 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232307
(W) Shima Shinya (A) Shinya Shima
"Are you one of the ones who can see them?"
Minato notices something strange about their new town on their very first day of
school, when they witness an eerie shadow. Together with their little sister, Akira, and
their new friends, they set out to investigate what's behind the bizarre visions plaguing
them.
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232308
(W) Zeroki (A) Yukimura, Miho Takeoka
Yui was reincarnated into another world as a member of the noble Nuir family. But
when it appears that she failed to inherit her family's unique enchanted tailoring gifts,
the young seamstress is in for a life of torment and misfortune. Will a meeting with a
kind-hearted noble be enough to change her fate?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
DEER KING GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232309
(W) Nahoko Uehashi (A) Taro Sekiguchi
Van resolves to fight the Zol Empire and save his homeland, only to be captured and
sent to the salt mines. Then one night, a pack of wild dogs attacks the mine, trailing a
mysterious and deadly disease in their wake. Van and a young girl named Yuna are the
sole survivors of the disaster. But why? And where do they go from here?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
STRAY CAT & WOLF GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232311
(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki
Following the death of her father, Tamaki leaves her village to attend high school in the
capital. Although she had intended to live alone, when she's offered a place at a
stranger's apartment after collapsing in the street, well…did she mention he's pretty
hot?!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232312
(W) Masamune Kuji (A) Koichi Kozuki
As a child, Hayato promised to marry his first love, Seraphy. Fifteen yeers later, he has
become one of the world's greatest spies, all while never falling for the temptations of
enemy agents. A mission to expose rival operatives turns chaotic when Hayato reunites
with Seraphy, and each realizes the other is a spy. Now the pair must live together,
torn between love and duty. The question is…who will break first?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
EPHEMERAL SCENES SETSUNAS JOURNEY GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232313
(W) Rokusyou (A) Usuasagi, Ken Terasato, sime
Setsuna Sugimoto's life is forever changed when he's summoned to another world to
be a hero. Changed for the worse, that is, as he's quickly tossed aside because of his
weak constitution. Fortunately, a former hero named Kyle gives Setsuna another
chance at life by passing on his knowledge and strength. Thus, Setsuna embarks on a
journey to experience this incredible new world.
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
RED THREAD GN VOL 01
YEN PRESS
JUN232315
(W) Lazysheep (A) Hibiko Haruyama
When Dean, the captain of the swimming club, takes the podium during Pharm's
university orientation, something unusual happens. Though the two have never met
before, they're unable to hide the turmoil that suddenly wells up inside them as they
can't help but feel that this isn't the first time they've laid eyes on each other. Perhaps
the red thread of fate links them together from their past lives…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232310
(W) Imo Oono (A) Imo Oono
In search of Mr. Fujiyama's lost record, Cherry and Smile decide to ask around in the
mall to see if anyone has any info that could point them in the right direction. In the
process, they learn more about both the record and the mall than they ever
expected…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
MAGICAL GIRL INCIDENT GN VOL 02 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232314
(W) Zero Akabane (A) Zero Akabane
Sakura Hiromi was your average office worker until the day he saved a girl from a
monster and transformed into a magical girl. But more surprises await as other magical
girls and mages start showing up one after the other!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
REINCARNATED WITCH SPELLS DOOM GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232316
(W) Tail Yuzuhara (A) Sora
Shut-in witch Sena has discovered that her seemingly useless magic has the power to
swiftly put old, berserk dragons out of their misery. She's been asked to accept her
Dragon Caller fate and live alongside the new King of Wind, Liskal…but how can she
cut ties to the world when Prince Keith is still out there waiting for her?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 03 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232317
(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji
"There's no real reason. It's just that talking with her makes me feel like life is worth
living." Heke and Lala met through an online game, becoming fast friends despite
knowing nothing about each other…or so they thought. It turns out they actually work
together-but their IRL interactions are full of friction and nothing like the breezy
relationship they have online. Will the day when they're able to tell each other how
they really feel ever come…?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
JUN232318
(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya, Nilitsu
The ritual to kill Akari has begun, and everything is going smoothly. Menou believes this will finally be the end of the Otherworlder-until she receives word from Momo of Orwell's betrayal. The archbishop has woven an intricate plot and will use even taboo conjurings to achieve her goal. In the face of her staggering power, can Menou and the others hope to survive?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
MANNER OF DEATH GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232319
(W) Sammon (A) Yukari Umemoto
After meeting Tan while investigating the murder of Janejira, Bun still can't believe the
declaration of love from his former prime suspect. Though the two's feelings are finally
blooming, a rift remains between them, and solving the case may be the only thing
that can allow them to open their hearts to each other…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SOTUS GN VOL 03 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232320
(W) BitterSweet (A) Kei
Under the SOTUS system, where freshmen undergo hazing from their seniors, Arthit
continues his harsh instruction as the head hazer of the Engineering Department. But
Kongpob is starting to figure out that it's all just Arthit's awkward way of showing
kindness, and he's charmed by it. Meanwhile, the hazers' final task, "The Scramble for
the Flag," is soon approaching…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SASAKI AND MIYANO GN VOL 09
YEN PRESS
JUN232321
(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono
They promised each other forever, but between Sasaki's new start at college and the
general whirlwind of Miyano's third year, will they gradually drift apart or continue to
seek each other out…?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
JUN232322
(W) Mamecyoro (A) Kazusa Yoneda, Mitsuya Fuji
Octavia finally meets Rust, the top candidate to be her fake boyfriend! But for some
reason, his oddly familiar face triggers her awful memories of being reincarnated. As
she cries on the chest of her bodyguard Klifford, she finally decides to confront her
past…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
HANDYMAN SAITOU IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232323
(W) Ichitomo Kazutomo (A) Ichitomo Kazutomo
Saitou's come to be a valued member of his party, but after he discovers a hidden
cavern, swarms of adventurers descend upon the labyrinth in a frenzied search for
treasure. There, Saitou's honesty and compassion will show even the most selfish and
ruthless dungeon-delvers what a simple handyman is capable of!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
JUN232324
(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki
The goblin village is steadily and peacefully developing under the leadership of Akira,
reincarnated salary man. But turbulent times are to follow when three sisters, former
servants of the Archfiend, arrive with a serious problem for Akira…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS GN VOL 05
YEN PRESS
JUN232325
(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Hinase Momoyama, Yu-nagi
Having survived the Silent Ladies' Tea Party with the help of Scarlett and Abigail,
Connie is now cornered by Kimberly, a member of a civic group who's come to protest
her behavior. Much to her surprise, her best friend Kate comes to the rescue, but it
soon becomes clear their relationship cannot go on like it used to. What's more, Connie
must meet the scheming Cecilia once again, and a new incident occurs at the royal
palace…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE SCHERZO DEEP NIGHT GN VOL 02 (M
YEN PRESS
JUN232326
(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Puyocha, Abec
The boss of the fifth floor of Sword Art Online will drop the Flag of Valor, a dangerously
powerful item set to tip the delicate balance between the guilds! Hoping to preserve
parity between the two mightiest guilds, Kirito organizes an impromptu raid to be the
first to defeat the boss and seize the flag before it falls into the wrong hands…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
DAUGHTER OF EMPEROR GN VOL 05
YEN PRESS
JUN232327
(W) Yunsul (A) Rino
Ria is safe and sound from her potential kidnappers thanks to Asisi's swift rescue, but
she's left with more questions than ever about the Guardian Knight. What's the story
behind his scar-riddled back? And why does everyone act so strangely when she tries
to bring it up? Ria's determined to get to the bottom of things-even if it takes every
last one of her princess charms!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 20
I WANT TO BE A RECEPTIONIST IN MAGICAL WORLD GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232328
(W) MAKO (A) Yone, Maro
It's Nunnally's first day at her dream job as a receptionist of the Hall. With a staff to
serve as her weapon and a new, powerful uniform for protection, things are off to a
great start…only for everything to immediately descend into chaos when searching for
someone who went missing in the woods leads Nunnally's party to run into a magical
beast only ever sighted once in history. To make matters worse, she teleports them
away from it straight into…the Rockmann estate?!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
DISILLUSIONED ADVENTURERS SAVE THE WORLD GN VOL 03
YEN PRESS
JUN232329
(W) Shinta Fuji (A) Masaki Kawakami, Susumu Kuroi
A band of reject adventurers who were all kicked out of their original parties (and have
now been deemed a practically ideal team by the adventurers guild for some reason)
sets out for a labyrinth to find an ancient artifact called the Sword of Bonds. The gang
breezes through the newbie-friendly labyrinth with hardly a scratch-when suddenly a
mysterious passageway not shown on the map appears before them…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 11
YEN PRESS
JUN232330
(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Yuusuke Shiba, Benio
The latest and greatest in the world of Azusa and fam-sister-weddings, battles for
best dragon, and now a field trip to some ancient ruins! Nothing could possibly go
wrong with any of that, right?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA FREYA GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232331
(W) Fujino Omori (A) Hinase Momoyama, Nilitsu, Suzuhito Yasuda
Having uncovered Ali's true identity, Freya decides to take her along on her journey
home. But as they visit Leodo's bazaar to prepare and set off across the harsh,
unforgiving desert, Ali is at the mercy of the freewheeling Freya. Could Ali truly be
Freya's soulmate-the Odr she's been searching for all this time?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
ABANDONED EMPRESS GN VOL 06 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232332
(W) Yuna (A) Ina
The empire is in full festival mode. But for Aristia, the ballroom is yet another
battlefield. Princesses from neighboring kingdoms are here with their eyes on her place
by Ruveliss's side! They are willing to use every dirty trick in the book to humiliate her
and turn the prince against her. Luckily, some very unexpected allies come to her aid!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 20
MY DEAR CURSE-CASTING VAMPIRESS GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232333
(W) Chisaki Kanai (A) Chisaki Kanai
To wipe out the wave of vampires terrorizing Japan, Isuzu teams up with Baroque, the
legendary vampire slayer, with a goal of casting a curse on a massive scale. But while
conducting their assessment, the two encounter a pair of vampire girls, and in the
midst of battle one of them takes a special liking to the taste of his blood…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
WITCH & KNIGHT WILL SURVIVE GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232334
(W) Dai Chikamoto (A) Gonbe Shinkawa
Refugees and food shortages, bull monsters and threats from the church…could
anyone make it through all that? Ag and the Cetia the witch got off to a rocky start, but
a promise to restore the village has brought them closer. Yet the growing influx of
refugees, dwindling food stocks coupled, and ruthless agents of the Church on the
march mean that making good on that promise won't be easy…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 20
YEN PRESS
JUN232336
(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Akio Hiiragi
After the life-or-death battle on Ente Isla, Maou and company return to Japan to
resume their daily lives, from the Devil King having his subordinates give him a haircut
to the hero blowing off steam at the gym. But as the comfortable peace returns, there
are still mysteries left unknown to Chiho. For instance-just how did the powerless
demon boy known as Satan rise to become the Devil King in the first place?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
ESSENCE BEING A MUSE GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232337
(W) Aya Fumio (A) Aya Fumio
Miyuu now lives in Koenji and attends an art prep school. Having broken free of her
mother's spell, she returns to drawing once more while also realizing her feelings for
Ryuen. Miyuu's the happiest she's ever been, but where will her distorted, unrequited
love for the god of art take her…?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 02
YEN PRESS
JUN232338
(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse, Hanamaru Nanto
Transported to another world and abandoned by their friends as bait for a nearby
dragon, Yogiri Takatou and Tomochika Dannoura manage to survive thanks to Yogiri's
power to invoke Instant Death at will. Despite having been abandoned by them, the
pair decide that their best option for making it in this world is to reunite with their
classmates, and they set off after them. After a few close encounters in the city of
Quenza and on the train taking them onwards, the two manage to reach the city of
Hanabusa, a place that seems to mirror modern Japan. They decide to wait there for
the rest of their class to catch up but come across a rogue classmate who has already
reached level 10,000 and seems dangerously close to world domination!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY YEAR ONE GN VOL 09
YEN PRESS
JUN232339
(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Kento Sakaeda, Shingo Adachi, Noboru Kannatuki
Goblin Slayer and his examiner infiltrate the goblin lord's lair and attempt to save a girl
being held hostage there-but Goblin Slayer takes a nasty hit to the head in the
process…!! Will the two of them be able to make it out, or will his promotion exam end
in something far worse than failure?! Meanwhile, having stumbled into a legendary
sunken city, Young Warrior's party comes across a grotesque ritual intended to
resurrect the demon lord…!!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 21 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232340
(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa
Tomoko's film is going nowhere, so she takes a trip to her friend Yuu's school festival
along with a couple of their old friends to try and find some inspiration. Can their
support help break her out of her slump?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 04
YEN PRESS
JUN232341
(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda
Summer vacation ended with an unexpected bang, and a tumultuous new semester
has begun. Rita's got a choice to make-but with Adachi still in the dark of what really
happened between him and Hatori, will it be as simple as choosing one girl over the
other?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
CHITOSE IN THE RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 04
YEN PRESS
JUN232342
(W) Hiromu (A) Bobkya, Raemz
For three weeks, Kenta Yamazaki has undergone strict training from his King-Saku
Chitose-to learn how to live the normie life. Now, to prove his rebirth, he's meeting up
with the otaku group at the source of his trauma…but he didn't expect to be hit by a
torrent of verbal abuse and insults! Just when he's about to break down, Saku swoops
in to save the day…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 08 (MR)
YEN PRESS
JUN232343
(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi
She's trying. She's really trying. But every time she looks at her new classmate, all she
can see are tentacles…But maybe it's like that thing with Mr. Zen and she's only being
haunted by a creepy spirit. She's not actually evil…is she?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
MONTHLY GIRLS NOZAKI KUN GN VOL 14
YEN PRESS
JUN232344
(W) Izumi Tsubaki (A) Izumi Tsubaki
Today…is not the day. Although Nozaki maybe sort of noticed he might have certain
feelings, the actual shape of them is still pretty fuzzy. So in the meantime, Sakura's
and Nozaki's grand plan to help out Kashima and Hori spectacularly backfires…And
something is going down with Yukari and Ryousuke, while the Seo-surprise-streak
continues as usual!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SHY GN VOL 04
YEN PRESS
JUN232345
(W) Bukimi Miki (A) Bukimi Miki
While battling the Amarariruku in Russia, the sadness-laden memories of Pepesha's
mother leak out and overwhelm Spirit, deactivating her heart-shift. Now it's all up to
Shy to save not just her friend and the orphanage she holds so dear, but the cold heart
of Tzveta as well…!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 04 (C
YEN PRESS
JUN232346
(W) Kennoji (A) Yoh Midorikawa, Fly
Ryou discovers Hina has a secret-one she can't even tell her childhood friend! Maybe they weren't as close as he thought… Meanwhile, Torigoe might have decided to help Ryou and Hina grow closer…but she can't bring herself to give up her own feelings!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
SPIRITS & CAT EARS GN VOL 11
YEN PRESS
JUN232347
(W) Miyuki Nakayama (A) Miyuki Nakayama
Neneko's investigation of the Saiguu family and the bridge where Yukari's life changed
forever has taken an even darker turn. As Neneko's surroundings are enveloped by a
black, swirling mist, she fights to break free from the haze, striking back at her
would-be assailants. They attempt to defend themselves, but Neneko's reason is failing
her, and she can see nothing but red…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 13
BRIDES STORY HC VOL 14
YEN PRESS
JUN232348
(W) Kaoru Mori (A) Kaoru Mori
The Halgals enter talks of marriage with another clan, but first, Azel and the other men
must be tested to see if they are worthy. They face off against their prospective brides
in a horse-riding competition, and whoever retrieves an arrow and makes it to the
finish line first will hold the future of both clans in their hands!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 17
DEER KING LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 01 (MR)
YEN ON
JUN232349
(W) Nahoko Uehashi, Cathy Hirano
Van, a former soldier made slave, toils away endlessly in a salt mine. An expected
chance at liberation drops in his lap when a pack of infected dogs pass through, killing
everyone but him and a young girl called Yuna. Van hopes to make a peaceful life for
himself now that he's escaped. However, the disease that cleared out the mine is
rapidly spreading, placing him and his ward at the center of a conflict greater than any
the world has ever seen.
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 26
ASSOCIATE PROF AKIRA TAKATSUKIS CONJECTURE NOVEL SC VOL 02 (
YEN ON
JUN232350
(W) Mikage Sawamura (A) Mikage Sawamura
Naoya, a university student who can infallibly detect lies, embarks on another
investigation into mysterious phenomena with his eccentric professor, Akira Takatsuki.
Their latest client claims that they've contacted the spirit of a missing classmate while
playing the Kokkuri fortune-telling game. Afterwards, a famous actress comes to Naoya
looking for advice about ghosts, and more of Takatsuki's enigmatic past comes to
light!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
DEATH ABILITY OVERPOWERED NO ONE STAND CHANCE LN SC VOL 02 (
YEN ON
JUN232351
(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Chisato Naruse
After their entire class was transported to another world, Yogiri Takatou and Tomochika
Dannoura were abandoned when it was discovered they had failed to receive the Gift, a
special power that the rest of their class inherited from a powerful Sage named Sion.
What none of the others knew, however, was that Yogiri already had his own unique
power – one that multiple world governments back home were keeping him under
observation for: the power of Instant Death! With Yogiri's abilities now exposed and
being scrutinized by Sages and Swordmasters alike, this unlikely duo continues their
adventure, determined to find a way back to Japan. The only lead they have to go on is
to follow their former classmates' trail and track down the formidable Sion in the hopes
that she'll be willing to negotiate. But even with the power of Instant Death on their
side, the world around them seems intent on making the task as much of a hassle as
possible!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
KINGS PROPOSAL NOVEL SC VOL 03
YEN ON
JUN232352
(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako
After receiving word about her engagement which she knew nothing about, Ruri heads
back home to the Fuyajoh household. Mushiki, who is worried about his sister, seeks
out the Fuyajoh's family head and discovers they are the principal of an all-girls' mage
training institute! Unfortunately, no boys are allowed so he infiltrates the school as
Saika Kuozaki, adopting the role of a special lecturer. But will he be able to stop Ruri's
marriage in time?!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND NOVEL SC VOL 04
YEN ON
JUN232353
(W) Kennoji (A) Fly
Finally, the screenplay is complete, and Ryo and the crew can start filming for their
short movie! After borrowing equipment from Himejima's agency, they head to a
faraway beach to film one of their scenes. It's not all fun and games, however, when an
argument breaks out between Fushimi and Torigoe-and that's before Ryo learns that
Fushimi and Himejima are auditioning for the same role in a musical! He roots for both,
but knows only one of them can pass…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT SOLO ANY BOSS LN SC VOL 01
YEN ON
JUN232354
(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki
Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever the adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from a mountain of paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
HELL MODE NOVEL SC VOL 02
YEN ON
JUN232355
(W) Hamuo (A) Mo
A new adventure awaits Allen as he enters the service of a noble! After climbing up the
social ladder from serf to manservant, Allen now finds himself dragged around by the
whims of the willful young lady of the house, Cecil Granvelle. Despite this, he is free to
leave the city-and immerse himself in hunting monsters! As Allen meticulously grinds
on goblins and orcs, both he and his Summons grow stronger by the day. At the same
time, he begins to earn the trust of the members of House Granvelle with his diligent
work ethic. Just as everything seems to be going well, however, the viscount
overseeing the next fiefdom over seems to be up to something. As danger creeps
toward Cecil, Allen declares, "I promised to protect you, Lady Cecil. And I keep my
promises." Going all out with his skills and Summons, Allen must resist evil and
impending doom!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
MAIDEN OF THE NEEDLE NOVEL SC VOL 02
YEN ON
JUN232356
(W) Zeroki (A) Miho Takeoka
In their quest to lift the curse on the Realm Weaveguardian, Yui and Argit move to
Menesmetlo where Yui can train in the nearby labyrinth. They also need to locate
someone who possesses either a weapon that's effective against curses or a wind
fairy-and fortunately, an adventurer friend of Argit's named Schnell fits the bill.
Schnell is still chasing his dream of becoming a dressmaker, and upon seeing Yui's
blessweaving skills, he makes her an offer: He'll help undo the curse, but only if Yui
takes him as her apprentice!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
SUGAR APPLE FAIRY TALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04
YEN ON
JUN232357
(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki
Anne has finally attained the title of Silver Sugar Master, but not without paying a
price. In exchange for information on the location of Anne's missing silver sugar, Challe
sold his freedom to Bridget Paige, the daughter of the maestro of the Paige Workshop.
Determined to get him back, Anne travels to the Paige Workshop and learns they'll
return Challe if she agrees to work for them. She is assigned the difficult task of saving
the debt-ridden business from the verge of ruin and accepts the challenge as she is set
on rescuing Challe!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
DEFEATING DEMON LORDS CINCH IF GOT RINGER NOVEL SC VOL 05 (C
YEN ON
JUN232358
(W) Tsukikage (A) Tsukikage
Beleaguered priest Ares Crown has encountered all sorts of trials and tribulations in
supporting the hero's party thus far, and now the Holy Warrior Naotsugu Toudou can no
longer wear the holy armor Fried. But there's good news: The top prize at the local
casino is the legendary summetal armor, and that should make a fine substitute. Alas,
Ares's subordinate, Stey, is banned from this casino, and the owner is notoriously
corrupt. Has the party's (already dismal) luck run out? Or will one harried man of the
cloth have to take matters into his own hands?!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05
YEN ON
JUN232359
(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) Riichu
Things are finally starting to settle down for Komari after her hectic trip to the
Heavenly Paradise. That is until Pope Julius VI, supreme leader of the Scared Church,
shows up at the entrance to Mulnite Palace one day! And if the arrival of an important
geopolitical figure wasn't stressful enough, the Empress is nowhere to be found! Now it
falls to Komari to tide things over with the guest of honor until someone can locate
Mulnite's missing Empress…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
HERO LAUGHS WHILE WALKING THE PATH OF VENGENCE NOVEL SC VOL
YEN ON
JUN232360
(W) Nero Kizuka (A) Nero Kizuka
Metalia ambushes Kaito just after he completes his latest feat of vengeance, forcing
him through a portal back to present-day Japan. Stripped of his memories, Kaito
comes to terms with his tragic new reality-a world where almost everyone he knows is
dead and the police surveil him around the clock on suspicion of committing a heinous
crime. Even this fragile status quo is disrupted when an assassin nearly succeeds in
taking his life. But the brush with death restores Kaito of his memories and powers,
giving him the perfect opportunity to take revenge on his assailant and chart a course
back to his partners in crime…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR) (C
YEN ON
JUN232361
(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asagi Tohsaka
Leonis and Riselia finally reunite amidst disaster in the imperial city. And although the
Voids are being pushed back, they have a new problem: Leonis's minion, Rakshasa
Nightmare. Meanwhile, Prince Alexios, hoping to defeat the Voids once and for all,
searches for any surviving Dark Lords and unwittingly contacts Leonis! During all this
trouble, a mysterious person known as the Queen of the Realm of Shadows plots from
the dark…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 10
YEN ON
JUN232362
(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin
It's been a while since Maple and Sally enjoyed some adventures with just the two of
them. The girls head out to search for a secret dungeon in the sky. They discover some
amazing scenery and even take commemorative photos, but then Maple comes across
a girl with lightning-based skills. Apparently, she's the guild master of an up-andnew guild and intends to knock Maple Tree off their pedestal!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
MAGICAL GIRL RAISING PROJECT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16 (MR)
YEN ON
JUN232363
(W) Asari Endou (A) Marui-no
Snow White has infiltrated a class of magical girls in order to stop a conspiracy to
overthrow the Magical Kingdom, but an unforeseen plot sees one classmate after
another falling victim to foul play. Meanwhile, Ripple comes back out of hiding to take
down Frederica with the support of the First Lapis Lazuline. Will she and Snow White
finally be reunited after all this time?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN NOVEL SC VOL 05.5
YEN ON
JUN232364
(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto
Amane Fujimiya is a high schooler who lives alone and spends his days loafing around.
Mahiru Shiina is the most beautiful girl in school, nicknamed "Angel" by those around
her. These two neighbors, who initially had nothing to do with each other, happen to
share a meal together and wind up sharing much more. Read this collection of short
stories to learn more about the past and present of their sweet and impatient love
story.
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN NOVEL SC VOL 06
YEN ON
JUN232365
(W) Kennoji (A) Kwkm
Roland's victory over Amy came at a high price, and Rila's collar was destroyed in the
process. Hoping to repair the powerful item, the former assassin searches for its
creator, which takes him to an old friend. Meanwhile, tragedy strikes in the foreign
nation of Reubens when the king is found dead. Only one of the greatest assassins in
the world could have done this. It almost seems like Roland himself was responsible…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09
YEN ON
JUN232366
(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki
The combat league is reaching its climax, and the four teams that fought their way
there are ready for center stage. First is Oliver's team against Team Valois, a trio of
tricky sword arts users whose leader harbors an unnatural loathing ready to bubble up
to the fore. Team Cornwallis will face the favorite to win the league: Team Andrews, a
ragtag group of dynastic talent and unbridled chaos. Demitrio, the astronomy
instructor, makes a rare appearance among the matches' spectators; the philosopher
seeks the culprit behind the faculty murders, and his eyes are trained on Oliver's
team…
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
KID FROM DUNGEON BOONIES MOVED STARTER TOWN NOVEL SC VOL 13
YEN ON
JUN232367
(W) Toshio Satou (A) Nao Watanuki
To expose Eve's plans, the Kingdom of Azami launches an investigation into the prison,
Hell's Lock, a maximum-security facility that houses the worst criminals on the
continent. But through a series of mix-ups, Lloyd somehow ends up as one of the
prisoners! Naturally, our clueless-yet-almighty hero gets it in his head that this is some
type of mental endurance training and takes to his new situations with his usual pep,
terrifying the hardened inmates of Hell's Lock in the process! After Lloyd gets the
feeling he's needed back home, however, there's only one thing for him to do-stage a
jailbreak!
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 19
YEN ON
JUN232368
(W) Hiro Ainana
After being appointed as Shiga Kingdom's Vice-Minister of Tourism, Satou decides to take his party on a sightseeing trip around the country. Over the course of their leisurely journey, he and his crew go rafting, reunite with old friends, and even save some refugees! But things take a turn for the serious when Satou receives word that the court mage who placed a Geas on Arisa and Lulu has been hiding out in the labyrinth beneath the ruins of Kuvork Kingdom. Will Satou and company finally get an opportunity to settle the score with him…?
In Shops: Sep 20, 2023
SRP: 15
