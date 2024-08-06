Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, Janga-U, mg, sholly fisch, Yancey Labat

Sholly Fisch & Yancey Labat's New DC Comics MG Graphic Novel, Kanga-U

Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments, is a new middle-grade graphic novel from DC Comics by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat.

Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments, is a new middle-grade graphic novel from DC Comics by Sholly Fisch and Yancey Labat, set on the Paradise Island of Themyscira, in which the giant kangaroos compete to see who will be paired with Princess Diana. Will Jumpa win? Probably. KANGA-U: Tests and Tournaments is published by DC Comics on the 3rd of June for $12.99 and is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

KANGA-U: Tests and Tournaments

Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labet

03 June 2025, $12.99. Ages 8 to 12, Grades 3 to 7, 176 pages

Is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future. And it's finally here—Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs. This special event only happens once every twenty years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time. Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows that she has what it takes to match with the Princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and the competition is fierce. When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be cancelled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira, and to protect the Princess they admire.

Sholly Fisch is a producer on Sesame Street, Cyberchase, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!, and writes Superman, Star Wars, Scooby-Doo and Batman Team-Up comics. Yancey Labat started his career in the art corrections department at Marvel Comics and has since illustrated many comics including the DC Super Hero Girls series.

