Shook! A Black Horror Anthology Gets Picked Up By Source Point Press

Bleeding Cool previously reported on Shook! A Black Horror Anthology, coming from Source Point Press. Now it seems they will be working with Dark Horse Comics to give the comic book anthology wider distribution and prominence. Boasting "more than 200 pages of dread" from award-winning Black writers and artists, it also boasts the "largest collection of Glyph Comics Awards winners and nominees in a single publication." Creators include David Walker, John Jennings, Rodney Barnes, David Bram, Bradley Golden, Fabio Cortez and more.

The Last March: Set in a graveyard in the old south. A group of klansmen attempt a lynching and get more than they bargain for from their intended recipient. Story by Rodney Barnes"2023 Eisner Nominee, Killidephia" with art by David Brame "2023 Glaad Award Winner, Young men in Love".

Tasty Itchy: In a post apocalyptic world, a group of survivors searching for food must get home before the sun goes down to avoid a bigger threat than hunger. Written by Bradley Golden and art by Fabio Cortez.

Collection editor and COO of Second Sight Publishing Marcus Roberts says, "The project is the collaboration between John Jennings, Bradley Golden, and myself who all

hail from the south; John and Bradley are from Mississippi, and I am originally from Georgia. Our brand of horror has been called Southern Gothic horror and has been in the making for two years. "

Shook! A Black Horror Anthology will be in bookstores January 30th , 2024 and comic shops January 31st, 2024, and is available for pre-order at both bookstores and local comic shops for $24.99.

Source Point Press publishes books, comic books, and graphic novels in horror, sci-fi, pulp, true crime, the occult, and supernatural. SPP was founded by Josh Werner in Detroit before settling in Saginaw, Michigan. Dark Horse Comics is a comic book, graphic novel, and manga publisher founded in Milwaukie, Oregon by Mike Richardson in 1986.

