Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: boycott, DCBlackout, DCSoWhite

It's 2026, Do You Know Where The Black Superheroes Are? The Set…

It's 2026, Do You Know Where The Black Superheroes Are? Collect The Set... but not from DC Comics

Article Summary James Portis III revives the “It’s 2026” campaign, spotlighting how DC still sidelines Black Superheroes.

Steel, Static, Hardware, Icon and Rocket are cited as major Black Superheroes left without sustained DC support.

Mr. Terrific, Naomi McDuffie, Jace Fox and Duke Thomas fuel criticism of DC’s gaps in Black Superheroes.

The piece argues DC keeps dropping momentum on Black Superheroes, turning fan frustration into a pointed boycott message.

The DC Blackout Boycott may be over, but James Portis III is continuing to make the point, with further examples of the "It's 2026, Do You Know Where The Black Superheroes Are?" posters that we previously ran on Bleeding Cool. Collect the set…

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? John Henry Irons is the only black DC hero to reach over 50 issues of publication as a solo heroes totaling in 52 and 1 annual. Ever since he's had one offs & the occasional mini series but nothing else #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Static's time hasn't been the best. After his iconic 90's run, he struggled with poor execution in the New 52, and a poorly promoted well written relaunch in Milestone Returns. WE NEED A STATIC ONGOING #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Curtis Metcalf is one of the smartest minds of our time who fought corruption as Hardware. With the longest running OG Milestone runs & the capacity to rival Batman, you'd think he'd be valued by DC… #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Augustus Freeman & Raquel Ervin protected Dakota as Icon & Rocket, but after 42 issues, and a short rebirth in 2021 with Milestone Returns, they have been forgotten in the eyes of DC. Where are they? #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Mr Terrific was the breakout star of the Superman movie & since then, he hasn't been given an ongoing series, just a poorly promoted, yet well reviewed mini series & been seen in the league? That's it? #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Naomi McDuffie premiered in 2019 trying to discover where she came from. She discovered her powers, joined Young Justice & the Justice League, & GOT A TV SHOW…But she's been missing in action never to be seen again. #DCSoWhite

It's 2026. Do you know where @DCOfficial 's Black superheroes are? Jace Fox was the last one to have a mainline ongoing 1215 days ago. He's been abandoned by DC. Rather than being a Robin, Duke Thomas became The Signal but isn't respected like the rest of the Bat family #DCSoWhite

Man, they should really release these as San Diego Comic-Con trading cards…

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