Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: Among Us Story: On Guard

Among Us Story: On Guard Launches Free Steam Demo

After being announced over the Summer Game Fest weekend, Among Us Story: On Guard has launched a Steam Next Fest demo for the week

Article Summary Among Us Story: On Guard now has a free Steam Next Fest demo, letting players try the new mystery spinoff through June 22.

Set aboard a MIRA ship, Among Us Story: On Guard casts you as a security Guard investigating a deadly murder mystery.

Players complete tasks, gather clues, prove their innocence, and identify the Impostor across a branching narrative adventure.

The Among Us spinoff features multiple endings, a colorful Crewmate cast, and a fresh detective-style twist on the universe.

Innersloth has launched a free demo for their latest Among Us spinoff in time for the game's Eighth Anniversary, as you can try out Among Us Story: On Guard. This is a new narrative title in which you play a security guard on board one of the ships, when a mysterious murder has taken place, and now you'll need to figure out what happened over the course of several chapters. We have more details about the game here as the demo is live for Steam Next Fest until June 22.

Take On a New Kind of Mystery With Among Us Story: On Guard

Welcome to MIRA Research & Development! Take a step into our simulator to start the new Crewmate training program. Your first task? Become Guard! You're in charge of shipwide security and ensuring the crew gets to their destination safely. Everything will be fine, provided an Impostor doesn't start murdering Crewmates! Hypothetically, if any murders happen, you'll need to prove your innocence and find the Impostor before it can get to the rest of the crew… and you. We advise solving murders with The MIRA Method!

M – eet the Among Us universe in a whole new way . Step into the world of the Guard, tasked with maintaining security on the ship. You're the first and last line of defense against a universe that wants to kill the crew.

. Step into the world of the Guard, tasked with maintaining security on the ship. You're the first and last line of defense against a universe that wants to kill the crew. I – dentify the Impostor. You've trained for this. Murders? False accusations? This might be difficult for someone who hasn't already been honed into a detective mastermind by years of Emergency Meetings. Admin didn't raise, emotionally neglect, and eventually abandon a quitter .

You've trained for this. Murders? False accusations? This might be difficult for someone who already been honed into a detective mastermind by years of Emergency Meetings. Admin didn't raise, emotionally neglect, and eventually abandon a . R – eap the rewards of your investigation . Who is an Impostor (there might be more than you think), and which Crewmates can you trust? Inside the simulation, explore three unique endings that are paramount to improving safety for the good of all Crewmates. Probably.

. Who is an Impostor (there might be more than you think), and which Crewmates can you trust? Inside the simulation, explore three unique endings that are paramount to improving safety for the good of all Crewmates. Probably. A – nd complete tasks. As per the Crewmate Handbook you definitely agreed to, murder and murder accusations do not absolve you of your workplace duties. Complete tasks to progress through your mission and discover clues to build your case against the Impostor.

Meet a colorful cast of Crewmates and find out which one of them puts the "I" in "Impostor". Have fun getting to know everyone! (Try to ignore that any of them might be plotting your death.)

Operator: That's you! Help MIRA with their new Crewmate training program as you navigate life as a Guard.

That's you! Help MIRA with their new Crewmate training program as you navigate life as a Guard. Management: Your lovable, caring, committed, always-approachable boss who might have written this description.

Your lovable, caring, committed, always-approachable boss who might have written this description. Guard: A hard-boiled private eye you control as part of the simulation. Cynical and suspicious – exactly who you need in charge of shipwide security.

A hard-boiled private eye you control as part of the simulation. Cynical and suspicious – exactly who you need in charge of shipwide security. Cook: Sweet, innocent, kind, and just a few days from retirement. Definitely not about to get murdered by an Impostor…

Sweet, innocent, kind, and just a few days from retirement. Definitely not about to get murdered by an Impostor… Scientist: Always going on about plants and science and stuff. Just be careful they don't talk you… to death!

Always going on about plants and science and stuff. Just be careful they don't talk you… to death! Engineer: Wrote a long bullet-pointed summary of their skills and responsibilities , but we didn't read it.

Wrote a long bullet-pointed summary of their skills and responsibilities but we didn't read it. Doctor: When not working, they're a streamer. (Sometimes even when they are working, they're a streamer.)

When not working, they're a streamer. (Sometimes even when they are working, they're a streamer.) Captain: Not really into confrontation, but they are into care-frontation! <3

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